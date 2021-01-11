Global Industrial Debuts New Branding

PORT WASHINGTON, NY — Global Industrial, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, and a Systemax Inc. company, announced Monday the launch of a new brand identity and promise that honors the company's70-plus year history, reflects our commitment to customers, partners and employees, and aligns with our strategic direction.

Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer of Systemax, said, “For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has been a trusted partner and go to resource for our customers. The evolution of our brand identity builds upon our core values and the continuous improvement mindset our associates bring every day.”

Watch: Systemax CEO Barry Litwin discusses Global Industrial's role during the COVID-19 pandemic and what drove the company's big Q3 2020 results.

“The new Global Industrial brand reflects our unwavering commitment to provide an exceptional end-to-end purchase, service and delivery experience to customers,” said Klaus Werner, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Systemax. “It is incredible to be able to draw on our rich history, strong e-commerce platform and personalized high touch sales model as a source of inspiration. The continuation of the ‘We Can Supply That’ tagline conveys the deep customer insights we have and our ability to provide not only the solutions customers need today, but what they will need tomorrow to drive their businesses forward.”

Global Industrial was No. 19 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List.

With more than 70 years of going the extra mile for our customers, Global Industrial is one of North America’s most experienced industrial distributors. We supply more than one million quality products, including many Global Industrial Exclusive Brands designed to offer extra value and convenience. We deliver educational content to help our customers solve problems and be more successful. We provide free shipping on thousands of everyday essential products. We bring a ready willingness to work with our customers, no matter what. We are approachable, energetic and roll up our sleeves to support our customers as they drive their businesses forward. We are Global Industrial. And we can supply that.

Global Industrial recently launched a video to express its new brand identity and its vision for the future. To view the video visit here or watch below: