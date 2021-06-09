Systemax Rebranding as Global Industrial Company

No. 19 on ID's Big 50 List, Global Industrial has long been Systemax's flagship brand, while the company topped $1 billion in sales last year for the first time.

Jun 9th, 2021
Systemax
PORT WASHINGTON, NY — On Wednesday, Systemax Inc. announced that it will change its legal name to Global Industrial Company, and commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIC, effective Monday, June 21. In January, Global Industrial launched a new brand identity and “We can supply that” tagline conveying its deep customer insights and ability to deliver tomorrow’s solutions today.

Global IndustrialRichard Leeds, Executive Chairman of Systemax, said, “This is an exciting day in the history of the company and one that unites the entire organization. In 1949, the company started as a small material handling business and it’s fitting that we embrace those roots. The corporate name change is the final piece in the repositioning of the company around the Global Industrial business and one that allows us to move forward under a unified brand.”

Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer of Systemax, said, “Today’s announcement reflects the singular focus of our business and our position as a leading pure-play industrial distributor. The Global Industrial name unifies our corporate operations under the brand our customers know and trust and aligns with our long-term strategic vision for the company. With our multi-year ACE (Accelerating the Customer Experience) strategy and the dedication of our associates, I believe we are well-positioned for continued growth.”

The Global Industrial operating business — No. 19 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List — is a subsidiary of Systemax Inc. (to be renamed Global Industrial Company) and a value-added industrial distributor.  For more than 70 years Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, We can supply that.

Systemax Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products in North America going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial.

