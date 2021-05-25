Global Industrial Launches Knowledge Center

The content-rich resource was designed to empower customers with the expert advice and know-how on the topics they need to succeed and grow.

May 25th, 2021
Global Industrial
PORT WASHINGTON, NY — Global Industrial, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, and a Systemax Inc. company, announced Tuesday the launch of The Knowledge Center, a digital, content-rich resource designed to empower customers with the expert advice, and know-how on the topics they need to succeed and grow.

The Knowledge Center is the central destination for all content and engagement activities from Global Industrial. Its dynamic platform is designed to serve as a partner in the customer’s journey to grow their business by offering helpful guides, practical advice, and expert solutions, delivered by people who deeply understand the challenges customers face. Furthermore, the Knowledge Center provides always-on content, including original articles, short and long form videos, infographics, and webinars. 

The Knowledge Center will align around five core content pillars:

  • Get Prepared: Make sure customers are at the ready with topics that cover emergency preparedness, workplace safety, pandemic management, and more.
  • Ask the Experts: Experts on call and ready to address the topics customers care about in the most easily digestible terms.
  • Learn the Latest: From industry trends to policy changes, we’re here to help customers get a leg up on the latest news.
  • How-Tos: Turn knowledge into action and give customer environments or workflows a boost.
  • Buying Guides: Looking for a product? Let our buying guides help you make more confident and informed purchasing decisions.

“The launch of The Knowledge Center highlights the product knowledge, expertise and solutions we deliver every day to our customers,” said Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer of Systemax. “This new customer resource will help us further our ACE (Accelerating the Customer Experience) strategy, and is part of our efforts to redefine the B2B e-commerce experience and strengthen our position as an indispensable business partner.”

“We are delivering an exceptional end-to-end customer experience and providing rich and engaging content, that elevates the value we provide and builds loyalty with our customers,” said Klaus Werner, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Systemax. “The Knowledge Center is a go to resource that goes beyond the sharing of knowledge, and empowers customers to put the skills and the resources of Global Industrial to work for them.”

Global Industrial has 70 years of experience working shoulder-to-shoulder with customers. With industry-leading knowledge and a commitment to exceeding customer expectations, Global Industrial is a leading source for customers to turn to when they need help. The Knowledge Center offers expert advice on the topics customers care about, cementing Global Industrial as a full partner in customer growth and understanding. At Global Industrial, We can supply that. 

Global Industrial is a subsidiary of Systemax Inc. With more than 70 years of going the extra mile for its customers, Global Industrial is one of North America’s most experienced industrial distributors. The company offers more than a million industrial and MRO products including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, We can supply that.

