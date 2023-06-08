AFC Industries Acquires White Distribution and Supply

The acquisition is AFC's sixth announced this year.

AFC Industries
Jun 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c 6452c1177f0ac 645905deca7a3

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — AFC Industries announced Thursday that it has acquired Muscatine, Iowa-based White Distribution and Supply.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.  

For over 26 years, WDS has provided a broad range of products, inventory management and LEAN solutions to customers who are themselves leaders in their respective markets.  

"Over the past several years, our team has continued to make investments that ensure we are positioned to supply excellent service to our customers and opportunities for our employees and supplier partners. We see this as a continuation of that strategy," said WDS CEO John MacQuarrie. "AFC has the same commitment to excellence that has made us successful in the past, and together the businesses complement each other in ways that better align us to provide innovative solutions for our customers and growth opportunities for our stakeholders well into the future.”  

“We are always excited when we can partner with businesses that have the same core commitments we have, are managed by a team of industry professionals, and that add or strengthen our capabilities," said AFC CEO Kevin Godin. "WDS checks all those boxes, and together these businesses will be stronger and better positioned to grow and be successful.”

    READ: AFC Acquires Fastbolt; QFC Industries; PF Markey; Motor City Industrial; EAP International

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
June 8, 2023
Senlac Monument Sign 07
Womack Machine Supply Adds Morrell Group
June 8, 2023
Zuidas district, Amsterdam, Feb. 2023.
Rexel to Acquire HVAC Distributor Wasco
June 6, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f
White Cap Closes Tri-Boro Acquisition
June 6, 2023
Related Stories
Senlac Monument Sign 07
Mergers & Acquisitions
Womack Machine Supply Adds Morrell Group
Zuidas district, Amsterdam, Feb. 2023.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel to Acquire HVAC Distributor Wasco
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Closes Tri-Boro Acquisition
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 30, 2023
Zuidas district, Amsterdam, Feb. 2023.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel to Acquire HVAC Distributor Wasco
Rexel officials said the deal would help put it at the forefront of the energy transition.
June 6, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Closes Tri-Boro Acquisition
The company said the deal would provide "an even broader product and service offering" in the Northeast.
June 6, 2023
I Stock 1058889816
Logistics
Investment Firm to Acquire CIRCOR in $1.6B Deal
The company is a leading provider of flow control products to the industrial and aerospace markets.
June 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 03 At 2 40 08 Pm 63dd71377db2a
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Power & Pumps, Industrial Control Services
Company officials said the deals would bolster its presence in the fluid processing market.
June 5, 2023
Cooper Billows Mid
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Billows Electric
Billows operates 19 branches across the Philadelphia, South Jersey and Wilmington metro areas.
June 1, 2023
Ad Adfga
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD, The Baron Group Announce Merger
AD will add dozens of independent distributors to its pipe, valves and fittings division.
May 31, 2023
Branch Image 005 3
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Foster Supply
Foster provides precast concrete structures, pipe, drainage materials and related products.
May 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 25 At 1 00 43 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sherwood Lumber Acquires Mid Atlantic Wholesale Lumber
The acquisition will provide Sherwood with a larger, more diverse distribution network and access to new markets.
May 25, 2023
Aliaxis Acquires Valencia 1210x908
Mergers & Acquisitions
Aliaxis to Acquire Valencia Pipe's Manufacturing Division
The deal will expand the company's operations in the Western U.S.
May 23, 2023
Esg Img 3
Mergers & Acquisitions
Global Industrial Acquires Indoff Inc.
The $70 million deal will add a new sales channel and diversify the company's customer base.
May 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 19 At 2 39 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
HEICO to Acquire Wencor for More than $2B
Wencor will become part of HEICO's Flight Support Group.
May 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 19 At 2 27 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MacArthur Co. Acquires American Metals Supply
American Metals distributes across 12 states from nine branches.
May 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 18 At 2 44 31 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Columbus Paper
COPACO is a leading distributor of industrial, foodservice and janitorial supplies in Georgia and Alabama.
May 18, 2023
I Stock 1182219832
Mergers & Acquisitions
GracoRoberts Acquires Pacific Coast Composites
PCC is a distributor for 3M, Hexcel, Aerovac and Isovolta.
May 18, 2023