AFC Industries Acquires EAP International

The U.K.-based company is a leading distributor of rubber sealing products.

AFC Industries
May 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — AFC Industries announced Tuesday that it has acquired EAP International Limited, a leading distributor of rubber sealing products, including O-rings, gaskets and associated technical products, based in Greater Manchester, U.K.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.  

EAP will be combined with AFC’s European business, TFC, and will strengthen TFC’s position as a leading provider of technical engineering products. The two businesses have a clear synergy in customer base and commitment to delivering quality products supported by customer service excellence.

There has always been strong demand for sealing products across U.K. manufacturers. Bringing EAP under TFC will help the company better serve our U.K. manufacturing customers, supplying seals directly from an in-house U.K. source.

READ: AFC Industries Acquires QFC Industries; PF Markey; Motor City Industrial
Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
March 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 32 26 Pm 643858e003767
Singer Industrial Adds Hotsy Industrial Systems
May 3, 2023
Unnamed 8 619556b7dce3a
FleetPride Acquires Frame Service Inc.
May 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 01 At 2 20 43 Pm
Fluid System Components Acquires Norcan Fluid Power
May 1, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 32 26 Pm 643858e003767
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Adds Hotsy Industrial Systems
Motion Corporate
Mergers & Acquisitions
Forward Motion
Unnamed 8 619556b7dce3a
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires Frame Service Inc.
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
April 28, 2023
Motion Corporate
Mergers & Acquisitions
Forward Motion
How Motion continues to make progress after a major acquisition.
May 3, 2023
Unnamed 8 619556b7dce3a
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires Frame Service Inc.
The Indiana shop is a full-service truck and trailer maintenance and repair facility.
May 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 01 At 2 20 43 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Fluid System Components Acquires Norcan Fluid Power
Norcan serves the mobile and industrial sectors across western Canada.
May 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 28 At 2 52 36 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Columbus McKinnon to Acquire Montratec
Company officials said the deal would bolster its precision conveyance platform.
April 28, 2023
I Stock 1372778963
Mergers & Acquisitions
Honeywell to Acquire Compressor Controls Corp.
The company said the deal would create the world's largest operating fleet of critical process machinery.
April 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm 640ba977aecd1
Mergers & Acquisitions
Graybar Agrees to Acquire Valin Corp.
The company also touted “record” quarterly financial results.
April 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 26 At 1 24 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
L&W Supply Acquires Old Fort Building Supply
Old Fort serves the construction sector in northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan.
April 26, 2023
Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
Eaton Acquires Nearly Half of Jiangsu Ryan Electrical
The company produces power distribution and sub-transmission transformers in China.
April 26, 2023
Dsc1738 1024x680
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Advantage Metal Products
The Bay Area manufacturer will join MiddleGround's Megatech business.
April 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 24 At 1 20 13 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires QFC Industries
The Texas company is a global distributor of fasteners and other small components.
April 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 21 At 1 24 37 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Zircon, Harmony Energy Technologies Announce Merger
The deal is expected to bolster Zircon's electronic hand-tool product line.
April 21, 2023
Msc Erwer 642c396d01bbf
Mergers & Acquisitions
MSC Acquisition Adds 'New Capabilities'
A cutting tool shop will become the distributor's engineering "center for excellence."
April 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 19 At 4 07 22 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bishop Lifting Acquires General Work Products
The deal expands Bishop into California and bolsters its operations in three more states.
April 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 19 At 3 48 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
CK Supply Acquires Welds Supply
Welds workers will become employee-owners at CK.
April 19, 2023