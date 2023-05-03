Singer Industrial Adds Hotsy Industrial Systems

Hotsy will operate within Singer's fluid power division.

Singer Industrial
May 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 32 26 Pm 643858e003767

DALLAS — Singer Industrial, formerly SBP Holdings, on Friday announced it has joined forces with Hotsy Industrial Systems.

Hotsy will operate within the Fluid Power division of Singer Industrial and, with this addition, will increase Singer Industrial’s North America footprint to approximately 85 locations with over 1,000 employees.

Hotsy Industrial Systems, established in 1994, has been owned and operated by Christy Thomas since 2015. Since purchasing the business, Thomas has expanded and moved into a new facility. The business operates from one location in Tucson, Arizona. Hotsy Industrial Systems is the region’s leading expert in the sales and service of industrial pressure washing equipment and industrial air compressors. The business operates in several key markets, including construction, municipality and general industrial supply.

Thomas will continue to manage the operation moving forward and plans to expand the enterprise through organic growth and cooperation with Watts Steam Store and other Singer Industrial companies.

“We have been proud to serve Arizona for years. We are extremely confident that this transition will benefit our employees and our customers by delivering the same excellent service while providing a stronger network of resources and expanded offerings," Thomas said. "We are excited to join the Singer Industrial family with their exceptional leadership, our shared values, and their many years of experience in supporting and growing businesses for long-term success.”

“We are excited to have Christy and her team join the Singer Industrial family," said Scott Wojciak, president of the Singer Industrial Fluid Power division. "They’ve built a great business from the simple philosophy of providing the best products and services to their customers which aligns well with our Singer Industrial culture.”

“Christy and her team have excelled with best-in-class customer service, similar to our focus within Singer Industrial. We are excited to have the Hotsy Industrial Systems team join our group and I look forward to working with them as we share best practices, service capabilities and growth plans," added Watts Steam Store General Manager Tracy Watts.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
April 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 32 26 Pm 643858e003767
Singer Industrial Adds Hotsy Industrial Systems
May 3, 2023
Unnamed 8 619556b7dce3a
FleetPride Acquires Frame Service Inc.
May 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 01 At 2 20 43 Pm
Fluid System Components Acquires Norcan Fluid Power
May 1, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires EAP International
Motion Corporate
Mergers & Acquisitions
Forward Motion
Unnamed 8 619556b7dce3a
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires Frame Service Inc.
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 28, 2023
Motion Corporate
Mergers & Acquisitions
Forward Motion
How Motion continues to make progress after a major acquisition.
May 3, 2023
Unnamed 8 619556b7dce3a
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires Frame Service Inc.
The Indiana shop is a full-service truck and trailer maintenance and repair facility.
May 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 01 At 2 20 43 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Fluid System Components Acquires Norcan Fluid Power
Norcan serves the mobile and industrial sectors across western Canada.
May 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 28 At 2 52 36 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Columbus McKinnon to Acquire Montratec
Company officials said the deal would bolster its precision conveyance platform.
April 28, 2023
I Stock 1372778963
Mergers & Acquisitions
Honeywell to Acquire Compressor Controls Corp.
The company said the deal would create the world's largest operating fleet of critical process machinery.
April 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm 640ba977aecd1
Mergers & Acquisitions
Graybar Agrees to Acquire Valin Corp.
The company also touted “record” quarterly financial results.
April 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 26 At 1 24 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
L&W Supply Acquires Old Fort Building Supply
Old Fort serves the construction sector in northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan.
April 26, 2023
Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
Eaton Acquires Nearly Half of Jiangsu Ryan Electrical
The company produces power distribution and sub-transmission transformers in China.
April 26, 2023
Dsc1738 1024x680
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires Advantage Metal Products
The Bay Area manufacturer will join MiddleGround's Megatech business.
April 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 24 At 1 20 13 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires QFC Industries
The Texas company is a global distributor of fasteners and other small components.
April 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 21 At 1 24 37 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Zircon, Harmony Energy Technologies Announce Merger
The deal is expected to bolster Zircon's electronic hand-tool product line.
April 21, 2023
Msc Erwer 642c396d01bbf
Mergers & Acquisitions
MSC Acquisition Adds 'New Capabilities'
A cutting tool shop will become the distributor's engineering "center for excellence."
April 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 19 At 4 07 22 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bishop Lifting Acquires General Work Products
The deal expands Bishop into California and bolsters its operations in three more states.
April 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 19 At 3 48 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
CK Supply Acquires Welds Supply
Welds workers will become employee-owners at CK.
April 19, 2023