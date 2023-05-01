Fluid System Components Acquires Norcan Fluid Power

DE PERE, Wis. — Fluid System Components Inc. on Monday announced the acquisition of Norcan Fluid Power Company, representing the latest example of the company’s strategic objective to invest in and strengthen its position as a value-added fluid power distributor.

The acquisition of Norcan, a fluid power distributor serving multiple mobile and industrial segments across western Canada – from British Columbia to western Ontario – expands FSC’s capabilities and reach to create a new force in North American fluid power solutions. Once the acquisition is finalized, Norcan will become part of the FSC group of companies.

In business for nearly 50 years, Norcan is another true hydraulic company that is highly recognized for its technical experience and hands-on approach. Similar to FSC, the company has built a strong reputation for offering a wealth of fluid power and pneumatic product service and engineering experience to help troubleshoot and provide solutions that solve their customer’s machine or process needs.

Culturally, both companies align through the industries served, shared longevity, existing capabilities, and a passion for ingenuity and creative problem-solving in engineering and systems design.

“We are excited to announce the acquisition of Norcan Fluid Power Company by Fluid System Components, as it will provide an excellent growth opportunity for everyone associated with both companies,” said Chad Trinkner, CEO of FSC. “Norcan’s long-standing reputation for providing superior fluid power solutions aligns with our core values of ingenuity, competence, dependability, and reliability. This acquisition provides an excellent opportunity for both companies to grow and thrive together.”

Norcan’s strong reputation in Canada and its position as the largest Canadian distributor of Bosch Rexroth products is a perfect fit for FSC, as it will now become the only distributor of the Bosch Rexroth product line to span both the U.S. and Canada.

“Both companies have a great relationship with Bosch Rexroth,” said Trinkner. “Working together, we’ll be able to strengthen our ability to provide unmatched collective engineering expertise and take our customer service capabilities to the next level — being there from the beginning, supporting them along the way after installation and helping them with timely transitions to new Rexroth technologies when they come into the market.”

FSC is gaining access to Norcan’s in-depth technical engineering, service and application knowledge while Norcan is gaining access to FSC’s strong OEM presence through design, fabrication, installation and testing expertise along with the resources of a larger company. Norcan Fluid Power Company will become a division of FSC and we’ll be stronger together as one company with an expanded geographical footprint and service offering.