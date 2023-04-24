AFC Industries Acquires QFC Industries

The Texas company is a global distributor of fasteners and other small components.

AFC Industries
Apr 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 24 At 1 20 13 Pm
AFC Industries

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — AFC Industries announced Monday that it has acquired Arlington, Texas-based QFC Industries.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.  

Founded in 1973 as Quickway Fastener Company Inc., the company is a distributor of fasteners and other small components to a diverse group of manufacturing and assembly customers in the U.S., Mexico, Europe and China.  

“Our team and our business have been successful and were growing, so it was not an easy decision to sell, and once we decided to do so, we had many potential partners that we could have selected. We felt AFC brought a unique combination in that they have an excellent reputation both as operators on the distribution side as well as a tremendous track record for integrity and professionalism in how they handle acquisitions," said QFC owner and President Clay Roark. "We wanted to be sure our customers and our employees were going to be treated well and that we picked a partner who would do what they said they would do.”  

“QFC is well-positioned to continue growing and to create opportunities for our team, customers and suppliers," added QFC Vice President of Operations Jason Danner. "AFC understands what has made us successful, and now as part of their team, we have the depth and resources that will allow us to do even more.”  

“We are excited to have Clay, Jason and the QFC team join the AFC family," said AFC CEO Kevin Godin. "With QFC, we were able to find a great team that operates with the same dedication to customer service as AFC does, and allows us to address important strategic objectives. For example, QFC strengthens our presence in the South and West, deepens our capabilities in at least two key customer markets, and adds talent and depth to our support teams. We believe there are several immediate opportunities on which the newly combined businesses will be better positioned to execute.”

READ: AFC Industries Acquires Motor City IndustrialAFC Industries Acquires PF Markey

