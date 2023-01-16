AFC Industries Acquires Motor City Industrial

Motor City also operates the Quality Fastener, Smith Fastener and Emco Industrial subsidiaries.

Jan 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — AFC Industries has acquired Hazel Park, Michigan-based Motor City Industrial.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. 

For over 50 years, Motor City and subsidiaries Quality Fastener, Smith Fastener and Emco Industrial have helped improve the efficiency and supply chain management of U.S. manufacturers. With a broad line of value-added products, processes, and technology, Motor City has been on the forefront of fastener and small component management and distribution services throughout the U.S. Motor City offers customized product and inventory management solutions for a wide range of markets.  

The company will continue to be led by Joe Stephens and the current Motor City management Team.

“Joining the AFC team allows us to bring additional resources and scale to continue to build on what has made us successful and open additional opportunities for our customers and employees," Stephens said. "We are excited and ready to start the next chapter.”

“The Motor City acquisition strengthens our depth in a few key areas we were looking to grow," said AFC CEO Kevin Godin. "What most impressed us though was the team and the commitment they have to providing excellent service to customers. Whenever we can add experienced and talented people who are already aligned with our culture, good things happen.”

