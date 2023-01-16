Holland Pump Acquires BPR Pumping & Vacuum

The deal will expand Holland's Gulf Coast footprint.

Holland Pump Company
Jan 16, 2023
Holland Pump
Holland Pump/PRNewswire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Holland Pump Company, a leading independent specialty pump rental and dewatering solutions provider, announced that it has completed the acquisition of BPR Pumping & Vacuum Solutions, based in Pearland, Texas.

This is the sixth acquisition since Holland Pump partnered with XPV Water Partners, adding branches in the Houston and Austin, Texas, areas, as well as complementary rental equipment to Holland Pump's extensive pump fleet and complete dewatering services offering. The acquisition increases Holland Pump's capabilities to service municipal, infrastructure, industrial and mining projects in Texas.

"We're proud to be joining the Holland Pump family. We've been impressed with the company's leadership and look forward to being part of the team's exciting growth in the Gulf Coast market," said Simon Wright, president of BPR Pumping & Vacuum Solutions.

"This strategic acquisition supports our commitment to delivering best-in-class customer services through our pump fleet, field services and engineering support," said Holland Pump CEO Tom Vossman. "We welcome the employees of BPR Pumping & Vacuum Solutions to the Holland team."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
Holland Pump
Holland Pump Acquires BPR Pumping & Vacuum
January 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 10 At 12 22 13 Pm
Envoy Solutions Acquires Delta Packaging & Supply
January 10, 2023
Triad Technologies.
Triad Technologies Acquires Industrial Service Products
January 10, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires Motor City Industrial
Screen Shot 2023 01 13 At 2 58 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Thompson Pump Announces Distribution Partnership
Screen Shot 2023 01 13 At 9 36 14 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Belt Power Acquires Dunham Rubber & Belting
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 13 At 9 36 14 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Belt Power Acquires Dunham Rubber & Belting
Dunham delivers lightweight belting products from its three Indiana locations.
January 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 01 At 12 46 35 Pm 6388f69cc1b15
Mergers & Acquisitions
ERIKS Acquires DeeTag
The company is a distributor and fabricator of hydraulic and industrial hose assemblies.
January 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 11 At 2 05 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MSC Acquires Buckeye Industrial, Tru-Edge Grinding
The Ohio companies are separate businesses with shared ownership.
January 11, 2023
I Stock 854100264
Mergers & Acquisitions
Specialty Building Products to Acquire Amerhart
Amerhart operates 10 locations across the Midwest.
January 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 10 At 12 22 13 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Envoy Solutions Acquires Delta Packaging & Supply
The deal builds on Envoy's growing footprint in the Southeast.
January 10, 2023
Triad Technologies.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Triad Technologies Acquires Industrial Service Products
The transaction will expand Triad's presence in Illinois.
January 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 09 At 2 07 11 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel USA Acquires Buckles-Smith Electric
Rexel said the deal would strengthen its presence in California.
January 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 06 At 1 07 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Acquires Distributors in New England, Gulf Coast
The building products distributor added Whitney Building Products and First Coastal Exteriors.
January 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 06 At 12 25 33 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Badger Meter Acquires Syrinix
The deal will bolster Badger's smart water capabilities.
January 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 05 At 12 35 24 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires NEDCO Supply
The Las Vegas company is a full-line distributor of electrical products and services.
January 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 30 At 2 00 09 Pm 6387b65b14b38
Mergers & Acquisitions
Morse Acquires U.K. Warehouse, Welding Center
PJ Wiseman is a longtime Morse distribution partner.
January 5, 2023
Image001
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hy-Tek Intralogistics Acquires Winchester Industrial Controls
Winchester provides control systems and installation for automated material handling systems.
January 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 10 06 At 2 16 21 Pm 633f29a07e6a3
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Completes Acquisition of SPX FLOW’s Air Treatment Business
The companies closed on the $525 million deal announced late last year.
January 5, 2023
Screenshot 2023 01 04 2 19 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Partners Group Acquires SureWerx from Riverside
Partners Group said it hopes to to further accelerate SureWerx's growth.
January 4, 2023