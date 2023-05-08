AFC Industries Acquires Fastbolt

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — AFC Industries announced Monday that it has acquired South Hackensack, New Jersey-based Fastbolt.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1974 by Albert Zaukas, the company has continued to evolve and is now a quality-driven global supply chain management company meeting the needs of an increasingly sophisticated and diversified customer base.

“We have worked hard through the years to build on our father’s legacy of taking excellent care of our customers through real partnerships with our employees. It was important to our family that we found a partner that would respect that and build on it," said Fastbolt owner and CEO Glenn Zaukas. "We are excited that Fastbolt will continue to be in the hands of owners who are committed to growing the business the ‘right’ way.”

“We have wanted Fastbolt as part of the AFC family for several years. They were one of the first businesses we reached out to when we launched our acquisition strategy. We are glad that when the time was right for the family to sell the business, they chose us," said AFC CEO Kevin Godin. "Our responsibility to be good stewards of these businesses is important to us and we are confident that together, the future is bright. Bringing these two businesses together makes both stronger in several ways and we look forward to working together to continue to build a legacy of excellence.”

READ: AFC Acquires QFC Industries; PF Markey; Motor City Industrial; EAP International