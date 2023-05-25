Sherwood Lumber Acquires Mid Atlantic Wholesale Lumber

NEW YORK — Carl Marks Advisors, an investment bank providing financial and operational advisory services to middle market companies, announced that it has successfully advised Sherwood Lumber, a leading distributor of lumber and building materials, on its acquisition of Mid Atlantic Wholesale Lumber, a key regional supplier of lumber products since 1977.

Founded in 1954, Sherwood, headquartered in Melville, New York, is an industry leading provider of lumber and plywood across the United States. The company supplies more than 2,000 lumber yards and manufacturers with building materials from environmentally managed products and has been providing exceptional service to its customers for almost 70 years.

The acquisition will provide Sherwood Lumber with a larger, more diverse distribution network and access to new markets. MAWL has a proven track record of delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service, which aligns with Sherwood’s tradition of excellence. The combined company will benefit from improved logistics and supply chain capabilities and an expanded product array, further strengthening its position in key markets. Sherwood will continue to look for additional growth opportunities.

“We are proud to have played a role in the successful strategic acquisition of MAWL by Sherwood Lumber,” said Warren H. Feder, partner at Carl Marks Advisors. “Sherwood is a best-in-class company in its industry, and it is gratifying to assist a third-generation family-owned business complete a key acquisition, expand its footprint and further its industry leadership.”

"We are extremely appreciative of Carl Marks Advisors’ leadership and guidance throughout the transaction process,” said Michael Goodman, director of Finance/General Counsel at Sherwood Lumber. "Their team played an important role in helping us navigate challenges, resulting in a successful outcome for all parties.”

“MAWL is excited to join with Sherwood Lumber for the next step in our evolution,” said MaryLou Carlson, president of MAWL. “We are both family-founded organizations that share a commitment to outstanding service and a strong customer focus. We look forward to extending this legacy under the leadership of the Sherwood Lumber team.”