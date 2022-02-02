Würth Industry NA Renews Sponsorship With Fastener Training Institute

2022 is the fourth straight year that WINA has been the Institute's Sustaining Sponsor, supporting its existing programs and development of new industry content.

Feb 2nd, 2022
Würth Industry North America
Fti Press Release 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Würth Industry North America announced Feb. 1 the renewal of their exclusive partnership with the Fastener Training Institute as their 2022 Sustaining Sponsor. This sponsorship funds existing training programs, develops new industry-leading content, and supports FTI’s virtual training platform. The generous support of Würth will be acknowledged throughout the year at FTI classes, webinars, and industry events. 

Würth Industry North America has been the Sustaining Sponsor of the Fastener Training Institute since 2019. Embedded in their philosophy and values, Würth believes education and lifelong learning inspire visionary thinking that transforms industries. They deliver on their commitment to supporting education, certification, and professional development through their partnerships with trusted industry education organizations. 

WINA was No. 11 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List.

“Investing in education is critical to strengthening the fastener industry and fostering innovation—it is a key element  of advancing our technologies, improving the ways we serve our customers, and navigating challenging times,”  said Dan Hill, chief executive officer for Würth Industry North America, “We are proud to invest in the present  and future of the fastener industry by partnering with Fastener Training Institute for the fourth consecutive year.” 

The Fastener Training Institute is a registered 501(c)(6) non-profit. The objective of the Fastener Training Institute is to elevate the level of technical understanding and expertise of individuals in the fastener industry by providing a variety of training programs presented by recognized industry experts. FTI provides beginning and advanced training on fastener products, standards and specifications. A complete listing of new classes, webinars, and events can be found on fastenertraining.org. 

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1+ billion division of the Würth Group, the world’s largest industrial distributor. The company has strategically aligned, customer-centric market divisions, including Industrial, MRO, Safety, & Metalworking, Construction and Specialty, that deliver better planning, parts management, and inventory accuracy. As global supply chain solution drivers, WINA offers total security through its products and services, including additive manufacturing, digital inventory, engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners and MRO/industrial supplies. With more than 420,000 parts in their international supply chain, WINA provides each customer with an extensive global reach and a local feel from deep investment in its network of distribution centers across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

More in Awards
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jan 31st, 2022
Articles Id
ID's Top Articles of 2021
It's always worth taking a look back at the year that was. Here, see our most-read articles published during 2021.
Dec 28th, 2021
1639683549699
Industrial Supply Company Donates $22K to Utah Food Bank
Since the 1990s, the company's charity golf tournament has enabled its staff and supplier partners to raise awareness and financial support for important causes.
Dec 17th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 12 14 At 9 24 47 Am
Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' Is Elon Musk
The magazine called him a "clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman."
Dec 13th, 2021
BSA Past Presidents presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Doug Savage include (left to right): Jim Fitzpatrick, BSC Industries Inc.; Jim Scardina, Bearing Headquarters Company; Brian Davis, B&D Industrial; Andy Nations, B&D Industrial; Brian Negri, Jamaica Bearings Company, Inc.; Doug Savage, Bearing Service, Inc., Peter Fitzpatrick, BSC Industries Inc., Steve Durston, Jamaica Bearings Company, Inc., Jack Simpson, Applied Industrial Technologies.
Savage Receives BSA's Lifetime Achievement Award
Doug Savage's many positions and contributions to BSA include serving as its president, chairman and various committees over the past 25 years.
Dec 3rd, 2021
Wesco Internationala
WESCO Named to Forbes Lists for World's Best Employers, Best Employers for Women
The honors were given to 750 and 300 companies, respectively.
Nov 29th, 2021
Millmax 640x360
MSC Industrial's MillMax Service Garners R&D 100 Award
MillMax combines the knowledge of MSC's team of metalworking specialists with impact-testing equipment and software to improve the milling performance on CNC machine tools.
Nov 8th, 2021
Pamela Kan giving her acceptance speech after receiving the Warren Pike Award at PTDA's 2021 Industry Summit on Oct. 22 in Atlanta, GA.
Bishop-Wisecarver President Pamela Kan Named PTDA Warren Pike Award Winner
Pamela Kan, who leads Bishop-Wisecarver and has been involved with the PTDA since 2003, received the prestigious award at the group's 2021 Industry Summit on Oct. 22.
Oct 27th, 2021
Ptda Ere
PTDA Names Winners of Wendy B. McDonald, Robert K. Callahan Awards
See who was named the recipient of two of the association's most prestigious awards.
Oct 22nd, 2021
Faaj785 Vk Ac Yh6j
Recapping NetPlus Alliance's 2021 Annual Meeting
See which companies brought home awards from the eighth annual event, which hosted 550 distributor and supplier attendees.
Oct 20th, 2021
Big 50 2
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2021 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the list in a concise, easy-reference format.
Oct 4th, 2021
30 11 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 30-11
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the second part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 30-11.
Sep 29th, 2021