Martin Inc. Names a Best Company to Work for in Alabama

The survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Alabama, benefiting the economy, workforce and businesses.

Aug 4th, 2021
Martin Inc.
Alabama Group1 (1)

FLORENCE, AL — Martin Inc., one of the nation’s leading providers of custom-tailored solutions for maintenance, repair, and operation supplies, was recently named as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Alabama. This annual program is in its 12th year, created by Business Alabama and Best Companies Group.

Best Companies To Work For Alabama (1)The survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Alabama, benefiting the economy, workforce, and businesses. The list is made up of 21 companies.

Martin has 15 locations throughout six states and over 300 team members nationwide. Six of those locations are in Alabama.

“It’s an honor to have been selected as an Alabama’s Best Company,” said Douglas Ruggles, CEO, Martin Inc. “We have a great group of team members throughout our company. What really makes Martin a great place to work are its employees.”    

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

  • Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;
  • Be a publicly- or privately-held business;
  • Have a facility in Alabama;
  • Have at least 15 employees in Alabama;
  • Be in business a minimum of 1 year. 

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Alabama. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Alabama, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

The actual rankings will be revealed in the publication of the August 2021 issue of Business Alabama

For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in Alabama program, visit www.BestCompaniesAL.com.

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Florence, AL, Martin Inc. is one of the nation’s leading providers of custom-tailored solutions for MRO to the industrial and construction markets. Martin offers a wide variety of products and services in Industrial, Safety, Integrated Supply, Fastening  – all uniquely designed to help companies operate better. Martin is a member of Affiliated Distributors, the Industrial Supply Association, the National Fasteners Distributor Association and GSA Global Supply Alliance. For more information, visit www.martinsupply.com.

Martin Inc. was No. 50 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List.

