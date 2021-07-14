Grainger Earns 'Great Place to Work' Designation

The number of Grainger employees who said it was a great place to work was 29 percentage points higher than the average US company.

Jul 14th, 2021
CHICAGO, JULY 14, 2021 – Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced that its U.S. business has earned Great Place to Work Certification. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

This prestigious certification is based on direct feedback from current team members about their experience working at Grainger using Great Place to Work's research-backed employee experience survey, the Trust Index. This year an overwhelming majority of employees said Grainger is a great place to work – 29 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company, according to Great Place to Work benchmarking data.

“We are honored to have achieved such recognition directly from team member feedback,” said Kathleen Carroll, Grainger Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer. “Grainger’s strong and consistent performance allows us to invest in an exceptional team member experience. Providing the right environment helps to make a positive impact on our business and to grow people’s careers.”

Grainger creates a workplace where team members can build their career while fulfilling our company purpose. Ninety-four percent of team members agreed that you feel welcome when you join Grainger, and more than 90 percent believe management is honest and ethical in business practices.

Grainger offers competitive benefits covering team members’ emotional, financial, physical, and social well-being, including industry-leading paid time off and holidays, an automatic six percent 401(k) company contribution, employee assistance programs, tuition reimbursement and more. The company is also enhancing its team member recognition program, financial well-being offers and mental health benefits to ensure it continues to meet the evolving needs of team members.

To learn more about a career at Grainger, visit jobs.grainger.com . For more information on what Grainger offers for team members, visit graingertotalrewards.com.

To read more of what team members said about why Grainger is a great workplace, visit Grainger: Great Place to Work-Certified, Grainger’s Great Place to Work profile.

About Grainger W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work Certification is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedInTwitterFacebook and Instagram.

