Optimas Solutions Garners Engineering Excellence Award

Wood Dale, IL. – May 20, 2021 -- Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer/distributor and service provider, announced today it received the PACCAR Silver Award for Excellence in Engineering. Optimas was awarded recognition for a common plating project it undertook on PACCAR’s behalf. This is the first time Optimas has been recognized by PACCAR for the award given to suppliers who exemplify excellence in engineering support and capabilities.

“We are extremely pleased with receiving this award,” said Cliff Harris, Optimas general manager & vice president of sales. “We work hard to help our customers achieve their business goals and PACCAR is no exception. We are honored that they have recognized our engineering capabilities in support of the PACCAR brand.”

According to Harris, working on the common plating design project with PACCAR cross-divisional engineers, Optimas was able to reduce the number of part numbers by 200; added lower torque fasteners to achieve higher clamp loads; and proper material handling techniques for added worker safety and efficiency. Overall, Optimas was able to reduce frame-specific fasteners by 65 percent, replacing them with a group of fasteners common to all applications and truck frames. This drives efficiencies in supply continuity, part consolidation, assembly ergonomics and application costs. Additionally, the 65 percent part consolidation effort improved environmental sustainability objectives with environmentally sound materials.

“We value our nearly 15-year relationship with PACCAR and this award solidifies our partnership and level of engagement even more,” said Steve Adkins, director of engineering at Optimas. “We look forward to building on this collaboration with PACCAR.”

Optimas is a global industrial manufacturer/distributor and service provider specializing in fastening and supply chain solutions for manufacturers seeking to improve efficiency and profitability. Optimas was No. 20 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List.