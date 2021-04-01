Optimas Solutions Appoints New COO

GLENVIEW, IL — Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer/distributor and service provider, announced Thursday the appointment of Daniel Harms to chief operating officer. Harms comes to Optimas from DSC Logistics (now CJ Logistics) where he was senior vice president, operations. He joined the company on April 1, reporting directly to Optimas CEO Marc Strandquist, and will be a key member of the executive leadership team.

“We are very pleased to have Daniel join Optimas,” Strandquist said. “Daniel brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in distribution and supply chain. His expertise will allow us to further our Manufacturing Solutions strategy we embarked on last year by improving our overall operations and, specifically, by improving our ability to deliver more quality services to our customers.”

READ MORE: Optimas Solutions Moves HQ to Current Manufacturing Facility (published March 25)

“I am very excited to join Optimas, given its recent rejuvenation and strategic moves to become stronger in the manufacturing and supply chain arena,” Harms said. “I am confident I can help the company across the board improve its operations as not only a leading manufacturer of fasteners, but as a world-class distributor in the industry.”

According to Strandquist, Harms will be responsible for leading Optimas’ distribution center operations in the United States, along with the Sourcing and Supply Chain teams for North America. In this role, he will lead the formulation of a rolling three-year strategic plan for operations growth and financial performance with measurable milestones. A focus on continuous improvement in efficiency and margins through automation, process improvement, and supplier management will be his priority, Strandquist said.

WATCH - 5 With ID: Optimas Solutions' CFO on the Importance of Cash Conversion (published March 15)

In his most recent role at DSC Logistics (CJ Logistics) as senior vice president of operations, Harms had strategic oversight for customer relationships and operational responsibility for distribution centers nationally. He has developed and managed high-performing teams to deliver operational excellence across multiple verticals, including food, CPG, healthcare, and the tobacco industry.

Optimas is a global industrial manufacturer/distributor and service provider specializing in fastening and supply chain solutions for manufacturers seeking to improve efficiency and profitability. Optimas was No. 20 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List.