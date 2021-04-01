Optimas Solutions Appoints New COO

Daniel Harms will lead Optimas’ distribution center operations in the US, along with the North Ameirca sourcing and supply chain teams.

Apr 1st, 2021
Optimas Solutions
Optimas Logo

GLENVIEW, IL — Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer/distributor and service provider, announced Thursday the appointment of Daniel Harms to chief HarmsHarmsoperating officer. Harms comes to Optimas from DSC Logistics (now CJ Logistics) where he was senior vice president, operations. He joined the company on April 1, reporting directly to Optimas CEO Marc Strandquist, and will be a key member of the executive leadership team.

“We are very pleased to have Daniel join Optimas,” Strandquist said. “Daniel brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in distribution and supply chain. His expertise will allow us to further our Manufacturing Solutions strategy we embarked on last year by improving our overall operations and, specifically, by improving our ability to deliver more quality services to our customers.”

READ MORE: Optimas Solutions Moves HQ to Current Manufacturing Facility (published March 25)

“I am very excited to join Optimas, given its recent rejuvenation and strategic moves to become stronger in the manufacturing and supply chain arena,” Harms said. “I am confident I can help the company across the board improve its operations as not only a leading manufacturer of fasteners, but as a world-class distributor in the industry.”

According to Strandquist, Harms will be responsible for leading Optimas’ distribution center operations in the United States, along with the Sourcing and Supply Chain teams for North America. In this role, he will lead the formulation of a rolling three-year strategic plan for operations growth and financial performance with measurable milestones. A focus on continuous improvement in efficiency and margins through automation, process improvement, and supplier management will be his priority, Strandquist said.

WATCH - 5 With ID: Optimas Solutions' CFO on the Importance of Cash Conversion (published March 15)

In his most recent role at DSC Logistics (CJ Logistics) as senior vice president of operations, Harms had strategic oversight for customer relationships and operational responsibility for distribution centers nationally. He has developed and managed high-performing teams to deliver operational excellence across multiple verticals, including food, CPG, healthcare, and the tobacco industry.

Optimas is a global industrial manufacturer/distributor and service provider specializing in fastening and supply chain solutions for manufacturers seeking to improve efficiency and profitability. Optimas was No. 20 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List.

Related
A Google Street View of Optimas Solutions' manufacturing facility in Wood Dale, IL.
Optimas Solutions Moves HQ to Current Manufacturing Facility
Mar 25th, 2021
Ep9tn
5 With ID: Optimas Solutions' CFO on the Importance of Cash Conversion
Mar 15th, 2021
Optimas Sdf
New Engineering Offerings from Optimas Aim to Boost Reshoring Efforts
Feb 3rd, 2021
Optimas Feature
Optimized for Growth: ID Goes In-Depth With Optimas Solutions
Dec 3rd, 2020
More in Staffing Changes
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
Motions
Motion Makes Executive Promotions for E-Commerce, Supply Chain and More
Company veterans James Howe and Joe Limbaugh will also lead several other key areas of business and customer development.
Mar 11th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 03 11 At 11 24 28 Am
NEMA President Announces Retirement
Kevin Cosgriff will depart at the end of the year.
Mar 11th, 2021
Mrc Global Er
MRC Global Names New CEO
Rob Saltiel takes over leadership of the PVF products distributor on March 15, succeeding Andrew Lane.
Mar 9th, 2021
Myersa
Myers Industries Appoints New Distribution Leader
Paul Johnson brings over 30 years of experience in the auto and automotive aftermarket industries.
Mar 9th, 2021
Img 0601
Construction Tools Maker Max USA Names Eastern VP of Sales
Six-year company veteran Dan Durant has been promoted from regional sales manager to VP of Sales Eastern North America.
Mar 9th, 2021
Grainger Boxes Er Ee
Grainger Appoints New Head of Cybersecurity
Julie Myerholtz joins the MRO products giant as its chief information security officer, bringing in 20 years of experience to the company.
Mar 8th, 2021
Dynabradea
Dynabrade President & CEO Retiring March 31
Hardy Hamann has been Dynabrade president since February 2016 and added the title of CEO in March 2020.
Mar 4th, 2021
Bill Magness, President and CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), testifies as the Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources hold a joint public hearing to consider the factors that led to statewide electrical blackouts, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The hearings were the first in Texas since a blackout that was one of the worst in U.S. history, leaving more than 4 million customers without power and heat in subfreezing temperatures.
Texas Power Grid CEO Fired
He becomes the second senior official to depart in the wake of the one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history.
Mar 4th, 2021
I Stock 1163800554
Sherwin-Williams President & COO to Resign, Take CEO Job at Paper/Packaging Supplier
David Sewell, a 14-year Sherwin-Williams veteran, will take over leadership of WestRock Company.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Turtle Da
Turtle & Hughes Adds New VP of Sales
Johnson Controls veteran Wendy Buchholz now leads Turtle's sales growth in Upstate New York with an emphasis on sustainable solutions.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Osborn Web Logo Sized
Surface Treatment Supplier Osborn Appoints New CEO
Former Fansteel CEO Brian Cassady takes over Osborn leadership.
Mar 2nd, 2021