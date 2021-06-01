Optimas Opens New Regional DC in Knoxville, TN

The location is ideal for growing Optimas' business in eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina, as well as servicing existing customers in the area.

Jun 1st, 2021
Optimas Solutions
Optimas A Asdfasd

WOOD DALE, IL — Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer/distributor and service provider, has announced the opening of a regional distribution center in Knoxville, TN to better serve current customers, deliver more supply chain security in the surrounding area and to tap underserved markets. The opening of the facility is part of a larger Optimas strategy to create a U.S. distribution footprint that more efficiently brings supply closer to customer demand to ensure timely delivery of parts, plus better inventory management.

The facility, located at 132 Sherlake Lane in Knoxville, offers over 25,000 square feet of warehousing and distribution space in a strategic area along the I-40 and I-75 corridors in Tennessee and near the McGhee Tyson Airport. The location is ideal for growing business in Eastern Tennessee and Western North Carolina as well as servicing existing customers in the area.

“We chose this location for our new distribution center in Knoxville for a number of important reasons,” said Daniel Harms, chief operating officer for Optimas. “Overall, Knoxville provides good distribution infrastructure and is a strategic location to reach the markets in which we want to expand, including Eastern Tennessee and Western North Carolina and even Northern Georgia.  The area offers a solid available workforce, a variety of transportation options, including rail, trucking, and air, and has a very appealing location to serve our strategic target markets.”

According to Harms, the expansion to Knoxville is part of a larger U.S. distribution expansion strategy that rolls up to Optimas’ overall strategic business plan called Manufacturing Solutions — introduced last August. It is designed to better serve customers, grow the overall business, and better manage the supply chain.

“Our distribution expansion plan for the U.S. is very important to our overall business strategy,” said Harms. “We’ve improved our supply chain and inventory management solutions as a result of key learnings over the past year. And we will continue to improve our capabilities in this area as we learn even more each and every day in what is still a very unique environment.”

Optimas — No. 20 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List — specializes in fastening and supply chain solutions for manufacturers seeking to improve efficiency and profitability.

Related
Optimas Logo
Optimas Solutions Garners Engineering Excellence Award
May 20th, 2021
Optimas Logo
Optimas Solutions Appoints New COO
Apr 1st, 2021
A Google Street View of Optimas Solutions' manufacturing facility in Wood Dale, IL.
Optimas Solutions Moves HQ to Current Manufacturing Facility
Mar 25th, 2021
Ep9tn
5 With ID: Optimas Solutions' CFO on the Importance of Cash Conversion
Mar 15th, 2021
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Video Podcast: Secrets of Rock Star CFO's
Sponsored
Video Podcast: Secrets of Rock Star CFO's
After reviewing Secrets of Rock Star CFOs, a report provided by Oracle Netsuite, Manufacturing.net editors David Mantey and Jeff Reinke recorded a unique, podcast-style video breaking down the paper.
May 10th, 2021
Jeeptn
1,600 Layoffs Coming to IL Jeep Plant
Stellantis plans to cut an entire shift of Cherokee builders.
May 18th, 2021
Guardian Logo 2021 Col
Pure Safety Group Remarkets Height Safety Safety Brands as Guardian
The Houston-based company says the expanded Guardian is now the world’s largest independent fall protection and prevention brand.
May 17th, 2021
Embraco Press Release Hi Res Product Image
Motor Supplier Nidec Expands HVACR Offerings
The existing HVACR aftermarket US motors structure will now include Embraco solutions to deliver a broader portfolio.
May 17th, 2021
This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea. Hyundai plans to invest $7.4 billion in the U.S. by 2025 to make electronic vehicles, enhance production facilities and invest further in smart mobility solutions. Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp., said Thursday, May 13, 2021, that Hyundai and Kia will invest in growing its electronic manufacturing footprint to scale production and satisfy U.S. market demands.
Hyundai to Invest $7.4B in US by 2025
The company wants to make electronic vehicles, enhance production facilities and invest in smart mobility solutions.
May 13th, 2021
Supply Core
Military MRO Distributor SupplyCore Upgrades Government E-Procurement System
The new digital solution upgraded SupplyCore’s online customer experience for its MRO business and specific contracts with the General Services Administration.
May 13th, 2021
Group Warehouseafsd
Formerly Grainger China, MyMRO Completes New Fundraising
Sold off from Grainger this past September, the company is now China-owned and gaining momentum.
May 13th, 2021
An artist rendering of the Forest Plaza at Amazon's HQ2 in Arlington, Va.
Amazon to Double Workforce at Arlington HQ
By 2025, the company expects to employ 25,000 in Arlington, supported by a $2.5 billion investment.
May 12th, 2021
An artist rendering of Milwaukee Tool's new 330,000-square-foot office building in downtown Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Tool Gets Approval for $30M Downtown Milwaukee Expansion
The company is set to have at least 1,200 employees there by 2024, with room for more.
May 4th, 2021
Wooster Arcspec
Wooster Products Adds Midwest Sales Rep Firm
A team of four outside consultants and three inside sales personnel will represent Wooster's full line of stair nosings and treads, anti-slip tapes and coatings.
May 4th, 2021
Grand Opening Banner 6asf
MCE's RitterTech Opens Chicagoland ParkerStore
The West Chicago location offers custom hose assemblies, couplings and fittings for hydraulic, pneumatic, industrial and mobile applications.
May 3rd, 2021
Amazon Sdfsf
Amazon to Give Over 500K Workers a Raise
Those getting raises include warehouse workers and employees in Amazon's package sorting centers.
Apr 29th, 2021