Optimas Opens New Regional DC in Knoxville, TN

WOOD DALE, IL — Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer/distributor and service provider, has announced the opening of a regional distribution center in Knoxville, TN to better serve current customers, deliver more supply chain security in the surrounding area and to tap underserved markets. The opening of the facility is part of a larger Optimas strategy to create a U.S. distribution footprint that more efficiently brings supply closer to customer demand to ensure timely delivery of parts, plus better inventory management.

The facility, located at 132 Sherlake Lane in Knoxville, offers over 25,000 square feet of warehousing and distribution space in a strategic area along the I-40 and I-75 corridors in Tennessee and near the McGhee Tyson Airport. The location is ideal for growing business in Eastern Tennessee and Western North Carolina as well as servicing existing customers in the area.

“We chose this location for our new distribution center in Knoxville for a number of important reasons,” said Daniel Harms, chief operating officer for Optimas. “Overall, Knoxville provides good distribution infrastructure and is a strategic location to reach the markets in which we want to expand, including Eastern Tennessee and Western North Carolina and even Northern Georgia. The area offers a solid available workforce, a variety of transportation options, including rail, trucking, and air, and has a very appealing location to serve our strategic target markets.”

According to Harms, the expansion to Knoxville is part of a larger U.S. distribution expansion strategy that rolls up to Optimas’ overall strategic business plan called Manufacturing Solutions — introduced last August. It is designed to better serve customers, grow the overall business, and better manage the supply chain.

“Our distribution expansion plan for the U.S. is very important to our overall business strategy,” said Harms. “We’ve improved our supply chain and inventory management solutions as a result of key learnings over the past year. And we will continue to improve our capabilities in this area as we learn even more each and every day in what is still a very unique environment.”

Optimas — No. 20 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List — specializes in fastening and supply chain solutions for manufacturers seeking to improve efficiency and profitability.