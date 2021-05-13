Grainger's Zoro.com Celebrates 10 Years of E-Commerce Success

Launched in 2011 with 180,000 SKUs, that number has grown to nearly 7 million in 10 years.

May 13th, 2021
Grainger
Anniversary Customer Letter2

CHICAGO — Zoro.com, an e-commerce company that sells millions of supplies, equipment and tools to small businesses nationwide, today announced the celebration of its 10th anniversary. To recognize the milestone, Zoro.com will offer special pricing on more than 10,000 items from select categories.

A subsidiary of W.W. Grainger, Inc., Zoro.com launched in May 2011 with 20 team members and 180,000 items. Now, Zoro.com continues to expand and rapidly grow by offering nearly 7 million unique products, with a goal to make it easy for every customer to get exactly what they need by shipping millions of products as fast and efficiently as possible.

WATCH - 5 with ID: Zoro President Talks Endless Assortment Growth, PPE Management (posted May 12)

"Our number one goal is to make it easy for every customer to find exactly what they need to develop and maintain a successful business," said Kevin Weadick, President of Zoro.com. "We wouldn't have made it 10 years without our customers and team members, and to celebrate our anniversary, we're dedicating the entire month of May to simply say thank you."

Zoro 10 YearsZoro.com History Highlights:

  • Zoro.com launched in May 2011 with 20 team members. Today, the company has approximately 500 U.S. team members.
  • The first building was located in Mundelein, Ill. Since then, Zoro.com has moved its headquarters to neighboring Buffalo Grove, Ill., and expanded to other locations as well, including Downtown Chicago and Janesville, Wis.
  • With no marketing or warehousing team early on, team members took on a variety of roles, including personally handling boxes and packing slips as first orders went out the door.
  • Within the first year, Zoro.com offered more than 200,000 products. By 2016, Zoro.com reached a major milestone of 1 million unique products and now offers nearly 7 million products and counting.
  • Since 2016, Zoro.com and its team members have partnered with YouthBuild Lake County, a nonprofit that provides job training, support and education to low-income 16- to 25-year-olds.

For more on the Zoro.com history, current products and 10th anniversary promotions, visit Zoro.com.

Zoro.com (a subsidiary of W.W. Grainger, Inc.), is a one-stop destination for parts, tools and supplies for all kinds of businesses, and offers a comprehensive buying experience that's both fast and hassle-free. With millions of products that include both the everyday and the hard-to-find, Zoro.com makes it easy for a customer to get everything needed quickly so they can focus on what's important — running a business.

Kevintn
5 With ID: Zoro President Talks Endless Assortment Growth, PPE Management
May 12th, 2021
