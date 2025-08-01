Amazon Breaks Ground on Arkansas Hub

Amazon has broken ground on what will be a new, 930,000-square-foot logistics facility in Little Rock, Arkansas, state and company officials announced.



The complex, located at the Port of Little Rock on the Arkansas River, would help improve delivery speeds, the e-commerce giant said. It is expected to open in 2027 and, once fully operational, should create more than 1,000 jobs — although some would be part-time.



Amazon said that it has invested more than $2.6 billion in Arkansas over the past 15 years, including new delivery stations in Lowell and Hot Springs and additional stations under construction in Fort Smith and Texarkana. The company says has created more than 4,000 full- or part-time jobs in the state.



"We're proud to continue investing in Arkansas and Little Rock with this new facility," Andrea Fava, Amazon’s vice president of public policy, said in the announcement.