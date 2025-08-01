Amazon Breaks Ground on Arkansas Hub

The e-commerce giant expects the facility to create hundreds of jobs.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 1, 2025
Download
Arkansas Economic Development Commission

Amazon has broken ground on what will be a new, 930,000-square-foot logistics facility in Little Rock, Arkansas, state and company officials announced.

The complex, located at the Port of Little Rock on the Arkansas River, would help improve delivery speeds, the e-commerce giant said. It is expected to open in 2027 and, once fully operational, should create more than 1,000 jobs — although some would be part-time.

Amazon said that it has invested more than $2.6 billion in Arkansas over the past 15 years, including new delivery stations in Lowell and Hot Springs and additional stations under construction in Fort Smith and Texarkana. The company says has created more than 4,000 full- or part-time jobs in the state.

"We're proud to continue investing in Arkansas and Little Rock with this new facility," Andrea Fava, Amazon’s vice president of public policy, said in the announcement.

Latest in E-Commerce
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
July 31, 2025
I Stock 2212485860
Amazon Posts Higher Sales, Offers Better-than-Expected Forecast
August 1, 2025
Supply House Office
Private Equity Fund Invests in E-Commerce Distributor SupplyHouse
July 17, 2025
An Amazon truck drives in in Philadelphia, Friday, April 30, 2021.
Amazon Not Planning to Display Tariff Costs Online Following White House Criticism
April 29, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 2212485860
E-Commerce
Amazon Posts Higher Sales, Offers Better-than-Expected Forecast
Supply House Office
E-Commerce
Private Equity Fund Invests in E-Commerce Distributor SupplyHouse
An Amazon truck drives in in Philadelphia, Friday, April 30, 2021.
E-Commerce
Amazon Not Planning to Display Tariff Costs Online Following White House Criticism
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in E-Commerce
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
July 31, 2025
Supply House Office
E-Commerce
Private Equity Fund Invests in E-Commerce Distributor SupplyHouse
Officials said the “strategic partnership” will support the company's “long-term growth strategy.”
July 17, 2025
An Amazon truck drives in in Philadelphia, Friday, April 30, 2021.
E-Commerce
Amazon Not Planning to Display Tariff Costs Online Following White House Criticism
The administration called the potential move a "hostile and political act."
April 29, 2025
I Stock 1470221240 Ar Law Ka Aung Tun
E-Commerce
Making Industrial E-Commerce Really Work
Digital commerce means putting the customer experience first.
April 10, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 04 At 1 45 06 Pm
E-Commerce
Bosch Rexroth Adds ‘Complementary Products’ to E-Commerce Platform
The company also plans to expand the service to Canada this year.
April 4, 2025
An Amazon company logo marks the facade of a building, March 18, 2022, in Schoenefeld near Berlin.
E-Commerce
Amazon Sues Consumer Safety Agency Over Recall Order
The e-commerce giant contests the commission's ruling that it is a "distributor" of faulty items from its third-party sellers.
March 20, 2025
An Amazon building in Schoenefeld, Germany, March 18, 2022.
E-Commerce
FTC Reverses Request for Delay in Amazon Trial
A lawyer for the commission did an about-face shortly after making the request.
March 13, 2025
The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington, Dec. 8, 2024.
E-Commerce
FTC Asks Judge to Delay Amazon Trial
The commission cited staffing and budgetary challenges following recent federal cuts.
March 13, 2025
An Amazon truck in Philadelphia, April 30, 2021.
E-Commerce
Amazon Reports Strong Earnings but a Disappointing Forecast
The technology and e-commerce giant's revenue was up 10% year-over-year.
February 7, 2025
The One Franklin Square Building in downtown Washington, Feb. 8, 2019.
E-Commerce
Amazon Sues State Agency to Block Release of Company Records
The Washington Post — owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — requested copies of the agency's documents.
January 31, 2025
I Stock 1446277320
E-Commerce
The Importance of B2B Data Management in E-Commerce
Simplifying complexity for growth.
January 27, 2025
Home Depot store, Wilkins Township, Pa., March 2024.
E-Commerce
Home Depot Adds More Delivery Apps
Company officials said the "expanded e-commerce capabilities" set a new standard in the home improvement industry.
January 23, 2025
Amazon's DXT4 warehouse in Laval, Quebec, Jan. 22, 2025.
E-Commerce
Amazon to Close 7 Warehouses in Canada, Eliminating 1,700 Jobs
All seven warehouses will shut down in the next two months.
January 23, 2025
Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien, center, rallies with Amazon workers outside the Staten Island Amazon facility JFK8, June 19, 2024, New York.
E-Commerce
Amazon Workers Strike at Multiple Facilities as Teamsters Seek Contract
The Teamsters represent nearly 10,000 workers at 10 Amazon facilities.
December 19, 2024
I Stock 2154886302
E-Commerce
Amazon Investing Another $10B in Ohio Data Centers
AWS currently operates campuses in two counties in central Ohio.
December 18, 2024