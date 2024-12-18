Amazon Investing Another $10B in Ohio Data Centers

AWS currently operates campuses in two counties in central Ohio.

Dec 18, 2024
I Stock 2154886302
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Amazon Web Services will invest another $10 billion to bolster its data center infrastructure in Ohio.

The company and Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced the plan Monday. The new investment will boost the amount it has committed to spending in Ohio by the end of 2029 to more than $23 billion.

AWS launched its first data centers in the state in 2016 and currently operates campuses in two counties in central Ohio, home to the capital city of Columbus. The new investment will allow AWS to expand its data centers to new sites, but the company said those locations have not been determined yet and noted that its investment plans are contingent upon the execution of long-term energy service agreements.

AWS said the new data centers will contain computer servers, storage drives, networking equipment and other forms of technology infrastructure used to power cloud computing, including artificial intelligence and machine learning.

In June 2023, AWS said it would invest $7.8 billion by the end of 2029 to expand its data center operations in central Ohio. That was on top of $6 billion already invested through 2022.

Latest in E-Commerce
I Stock 2154886302
Amazon Investing Another $10B in Ohio Data Centers
December 18, 2024
I Stock 2178484346
E-Commerce Not Immune to Sluggish Climate
December 16, 2024
Picture (device Independent Bitmap) 2
Sellars Launches New Website
December 11, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 06 At 9 15 15 Am
Company Launches a ‘Digital-First’ MRO Distributor
December 6, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 2178484346
E-Commerce
E-Commerce Not Immune to Sluggish Climate
Picture (device Independent Bitmap) 2
E-Commerce
Sellars Launches New Website
Screenshot 2024 12 06 At 9 15 15 Am
E-Commerce
Company Launches a ‘Digital-First’ MRO Distributor
I Stock 2170454090
E-Commerce
Amazon Secretly Stopped Fast Deliveries to 2 Predominantly Black ZIP Codes, D.C. Alleges
More in E-Commerce
I Stock 2178484346
E-Commerce
E-Commerce Not Immune to Sluggish Climate
Distributors’ online sales appear to be mirroring the industry as a whole — but optimism persists for 2025.
December 16, 2024
Picture (device Independent Bitmap) 2
E-Commerce
Sellars Launches New Website
The company said the new site delivers "a modern e-commerce experience."
December 11, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 06 At 9 15 15 Am
E-Commerce
Company Launches a ‘Digital-First’ MRO Distributor
NorthSky Supply calls itself an “e-commerce forward” B2B distribution platform.
December 6, 2024
I Stock 2170454090
E-Commerce
Amazon Secretly Stopped Fast Deliveries to 2 Predominantly Black ZIP Codes, D.C. Alleges
The e-commerce giant says it made the change due to concerns about driver safety.
December 5, 2024
I Stock 1209946175
E-Commerce
Amazon Launches Online Discount Storefront
Discount retailers have increasingly encroached on the e-commerce giant's turf.
November 14, 2024
I Stock 1044327810
E-Commerce
Judge Rules Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon Can Proceed
The order is a major defeat for the e-commerce titan.
October 8, 2024
I Stock 1503034974
E-Commerce
Amazon Says NLRB's Structure Is Unconstitutional in Lawsuit
The filing also accuses the agency of improperly influencing the outcome of a warehouse union election.
September 9, 2024
Dib Online Lumber Sales
E-Commerce
Do it Best Adds Online Lumber Sales Capabilities
The "enhanced platform" features more than 1,500 lumber products and climbing.
September 4, 2024
A sign stands outside the Federal Trade Commission building, Jan. 28, 2015, in Washington.
E-Commerce
FTC Rule Will Target Fake Online Reviews
Fake reviews and testimonials have been a persistent problem for small businesses.
August 27, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 11 At 1 13 10 Pm
E-Commerce
Why Distributors Need an E-Commerce Presence
And how to choose the best platform.
August 23, 2024
I Stock 1503034465
E-Commerce
Appeals Court Says Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon Can Proceed
The ruling reversed a lower court's decision dismissing the complaint.
August 23, 2024
Amazon office in Munich, Dec. 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Reports Boost in Quarterly Profits but Misses Revenue Estimates
The e-commerce giant also said it expects revenue for the current quarter to come in below analysts' forecasts.
August 2, 2024
A package moves along a conveyor belt at an Amazon's DAX7 delivery station, South Gate, Calif., July 16, 2024.
E-Commerce
Amazon Responsible for Hazardous Items, Agency Says
The commission determined that the e-commerce giant acts as a “distributor” of the faulty products.
July 31, 2024
Thumbnail
E-Commerce
Relevant Industrial Announces Launch of E-Commerce Platform
The company said the platform aims to "revolutionize the industrial purchasing experience."
July 23, 2024
Amazon's DAX7 delivery station during Amazon's Prime Day event, July 16, 2024, South Gate, Calif.
E-Commerce
Amazon Says This Year's Prime Day Was its Biggest Ever
The e-commerce giant doesn't disclose how much it earns during the discount events.
July 19, 2024