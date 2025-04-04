Bosch Rexroth Adds ‘Complementary Products’ to E-Commerce Platform

Bosch Rexroth said Thursday that the e-commerce platform established by the company and its distributors has added new “complementary” components and now features more than $350 million worth of products overall.

The company said that BuyRexroth.com has added parts from Anchor Fluid Power, Emerson Aventics, CEJN, DMIC, Flextral and more. The platform offers more than 25,000 products overall.

The announcement also highlighted an enhanced “business account program,” as well as plans to expand the service to Canada this year.

“The advancements with this platform demonstrate our commitment to continuously improving the customer experience by increasing access to components and helping to ensure uptime of equipment which is critical to customer success,” said Anna Smith, online touchpoint solutions manager at Bosch Rexroth.

