Sellars Launches New Website

The company said the new site delivers "a modern e-commerce experience."

Sellars Absorbent Materials
Dec 11, 2024
Picture (device Independent Bitmap) 2
Sellars

MILWAUKEE — Sellars Absorbent Materials, a Milwaukee-based manufacturer of wipes, absorbents and towel and tissue products, has introduced a new website at Sellars.com.

The updated website delivers a modern e-commerce experience with enhancements that improve the site’s usability and streamline its interactions. 

“Our goal was to create a frictionless customer experience that makes working with Sellars convenient and easy,” said Michelle Gross, vice president of marketing for Sellars. “The redesign was a comprehensive undertaking that started with surveying our customers and understanding how to improve all aspects of the site. The new site is more visually attractive and has additional tools to simplify and enhance the product selection and ordering process.” 

The new Sellars’ website features an advanced filter that allows customers to identify and select the products that best meet their needs, an updated account center that allows them to track their orders and a dedicated news and events section to keep current with Sellars’ activities and industry happenings.

In addition, brochures and sales sheets are grouped together and FAQs address order quantities, payment terms, shipping and other important elements.

