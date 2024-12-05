District of Columbia Says Amazon Secretly Stopped Fast Deliveries to 2 Predominantly Black ZIP Codes

The e-commerce giant says it made the change due to concerns about driver safety.

Haleluya Hadero
Dec 5, 2024
I Stock 2170454090
iStock.com/Neal McNeil

The District of Columbia sued Amazon on Wednesday, alleging the company secretly stopped providing its fastest delivery service to residents of two predominantly Black neighborhoods while still charging millions of dollars for a membership that promises the benefit.

The complaint filed in District of Columbia Superior Court revolves around Amazon's Prime membership, which costs consumers $139 per year or $14.99 per month for fast deliveries — including one-day, two-day and same-day shipments — along with other enhancements.

In mid-2022, the lawsuit alleges, the Seattle-based online retailer imposed what it called a delivery "exclusion" on two low-income ZIP codes in the district — 20019 and 20020 — and began relying exclusively on third-party delivery services such as UPS and the U.S. Postal Service, rather than its own delivery systems.

Amazon says it made the change based on concerns about driver safety.

"There have been specific and targeted acts against drivers delivering Amazon packages" in the two ZIP codes and the company made the change to "put the safety of delivery drivers first," Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a prepared statement.

"We made the deliberate choice to adjust our operations, including delivery routes and times, for the sole reason of protecting the safety of drivers," Nantel said. "The claims made by the attorney general, that our business practices are somehow discriminatory or deceptive, are categorically false."

The District of Columbia's attorney general's office alleged the company never told Prime members in the two ZIP codes about the change even though they experienced slower deliveries as a result. Amazon also did not tell new customers about the exclusions when they signed up for Prime memberships, the lawsuit says.

"Amazon is charging tens of thousands of hard-working Ward 7 and 8 residents for an expedited delivery service it promises but does not provide," District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb said in a statement, referencing the two areas in the city where Amazon is accused of excluding its speediest deliveries.

"While Amazon has every right to make operational changes, it cannot covertly decide that a dollar in one ZIP code is worth less than a dollar in another," Schwalb said.

The lawsuit says Amazon has nearly 50,000 Prime members who live in the two ZIP codes, a number that represents nearly half of the population. Prime members in those neighborhoods have ordered more than 4.5 million packages in the past four years, and are more likely to rely on Amazon since they have fewer services and retail stores nearby, the city said. The area is also a notorious food desert.

The district says that in 2021, before Amazon implemented its delivery "exclusion," more than 72% of Prime packages in the impacted ZIP codes were delivered within two days. But last year, it was only 24%, according to the complaint.

Meanwhile, the district's lawsuit says Prime members who lived in other parts of the city received two-day deliveries 75% of the time. Amazon was also improving its delivery speeds nationwide.

When some customers in the city complained about the slower deliveries, Amazon concealed the true reason for the delays and "deceptively implied" that the delays "were simply due to natural fluctuations in shipping circumstances, rather than an affirmative decision by Amazon," the lawsuit says.

District officials are asking the court to issue an order prohibiting Amazon from "engaging in unfair or deceptive practices." They also want the company to pay restitution or damages to affected Prime members, as well as civil penalties.

This isn't the first time Amazon has been accused of offering slower deliveries to some places where Black people make up most of the households.

In 2016, American news outlet Bloomberg published an investigation that said Black residents of cities like Atlanta and Chicago were about half as likely as white residents to live in neighborhoods with access to Amazon's same-day delivery service.

Local news website DCist reported a year later that Amazon's restaurant delivery service - which the company shut down five years ago - had excluded some neighborhoods in Washington, including one of the ZIP codes mentioned in the district's lawsuit.

Nantel said Amazon is "always transparent" with its customers "during the shopping journey and checkout process about when, exactly, they can expect their orders to arrive."

Since 2022, nearly 1.5 million Prime-eligible products were delivered in two days or less to Prime customers residing in the two ZIP codes, the company said.

"What we'd like to do, and have offered, is to work together with the attorney general and their office in an effort to reduce crime and improve safety in these areas," Nantel aid. "Nevertheless, we will proceed in the process and demonstrate that providing fast and accurate delivery times and prioritizing the safety of customers and delivery partners are not mutually exclusive."

The complaint filed Wednesday represents the second major legal battle between Amazon and the District of Columbia which also filed an antitrust lawsuit against the company.

Latest in E-Commerce
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
December 5, 2024
I Stock 1209946175
Amazon Launches Online Discount Storefront
November 14, 2024
I Stock 1044327810
Judge Rules Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon Can Proceed
October 8, 2024
I Stock 1503034974
Amazon Says NLRB's Structure Is Unconstitutional in Lawsuit
September 9, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1209946175
E-Commerce
Amazon Launches Online Discount Storefront
I Stock 1044973280
E-Commerce
Amazon Business Introduces Business Prime Rewards
I Stock 1044327810
E-Commerce
Judge Rules Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon Can Proceed
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in E-Commerce
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
December 5, 2024
I Stock 1044327810
E-Commerce
Judge Rules Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon Can Proceed
The order is a major defeat for the e-commerce titan.
October 8, 2024
I Stock 1503034974
E-Commerce
Amazon Says NLRB's Structure Is Unconstitutional in Lawsuit
The filing also accuses the agency of improperly influencing the outcome of a warehouse union election.
September 9, 2024
Dib Online Lumber Sales
E-Commerce
Do it Best Adds Online Lumber Sales Capabilities
The "enhanced platform" features more than 1,500 lumber products and climbing.
September 4, 2024
A sign stands outside the Federal Trade Commission building, Jan. 28, 2015, in Washington.
E-Commerce
FTC Rule Will Target Fake Online Reviews
Fake reviews and testimonials have been a persistent problem for small businesses.
August 27, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 11 At 1 13 10 Pm
E-Commerce
Why Distributors Need an E-Commerce Presence
And how to choose the best platform.
August 23, 2024
I Stock 1503034465
E-Commerce
Appeals Court Says Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon Can Proceed
The ruling reversed a lower court's decision dismissing the complaint.
August 23, 2024
Amazon office in Munich, Dec. 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Reports Boost in Quarterly Profits but Misses Revenue Estimates
The e-commerce giant also said it expects revenue for the current quarter to come in below analysts' forecasts.
August 2, 2024
A package moves along a conveyor belt at an Amazon's DAX7 delivery station, South Gate, Calif., July 16, 2024.
E-Commerce
Amazon Responsible for Hazardous Items, Agency Says
The commission determined that the e-commerce giant acts as a “distributor” of the faulty products.
July 31, 2024
Thumbnail
E-Commerce
Relevant Industrial Announces Launch of E-Commerce Platform
The company said the platform aims to "revolutionize the industrial purchasing experience."
July 23, 2024
Amazon's DAX7 delivery station during Amazon's Prime Day event, July 16, 2024, South Gate, Calif.
E-Commerce
Amazon Says This Year's Prime Day Was its Biggest Ever
The e-commerce giant doesn't disclose how much it earns during the discount events.
July 19, 2024
People arrive for work at an Amazon distribution center in Staten Island, New York, Oct. 25, 2021.
E-Commerce
Amazon Prime Day a Major Cause of Injuries for Warehouse Workers, Review Says
The report draws information from a year-long Senate committee investigation into Amazon's safety practices.
July 17, 2024
Essendant Truck
E-Commerce
Essendant Launches E-Commerce, Logistics Service
The company says "Connected Commerce" will accelerate brands' omnichannel growth.
July 3, 2024
An Amazon Prime truck in Portland, Ore., April 5, 2024.
E-Commerce
Amazon Crosses $2T in Stock Market Value
The company's stock has risen by more than 50% in the past year.
June 27, 2024
I Stock 2111219300
E-Commerce
Taking E-Procurement to the Next Level
Why businesses need a "connected commerce” approach.
June 21, 2024