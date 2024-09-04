Do it Best Adds Online Lumber Sales Capabilities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Do it Best has announced expanded capabilities for selling lumber online, offering customers a more streamlined and efficient shopping experience.

“Our data showed that lumber was among the top searches on our site, indicating a clear market demand,” said Divisional Manager of E-commerce: Marketing & Merchandising Brianna Wells. “Many of our members sell lumber, and we saw an opportunity to boost their sales by catering to consumers who prefer to pre-buy online before visiting the store.”

According to Wells, the initiative provides additional sales channels for members and improves the shopping experience for their customers: “Our enhanced platform features over 1,500 lumber items, and we’re adding new products daily based on member requests. Customers need detailed product information to make quick decisions, and our online listings provide that.”

Do it Best collaborates with its members to ensure their unique product offerings are available online. This includes integrating their POS systems with the ecommerce platform for real-time updates on pricing and inventory.

“We’re committed to maintaining current inventory and pricing to ensure a reliable and accurate shopping experience for customers,” explained Divisional Manager of E-commerce Platform Operations Corbin Prows.

This initiative aims to meet the evolving expectations of modern consumers.

“It’s not just about convenience anymore,” explained Wells. “It’s about necessity. If customers cannot find what they need online, they’ll seek out retailers who provide that information.”

Do it Best will monitor key performance indicators such as direct online sales and overall site traffic to measure the success of the online lumber sales. Additionally, the company will track the influence of online visibility on in-store purchases.

“We’ve already seen a positive trend with customers placing same-day pickup orders, then buying additional items in-store,” said Prows. “This integration significantly benefits our members.”

“We’re dedicated to collaborating with our members to broaden the variety of lumber products available for online purchase,” Wells said. “Our goal is to help our members remain competitive in a dynamic market, and by consistently improving our online offerings, we can equip them with the necessary tools for success.”