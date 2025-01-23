Home improvement retail giant the Home Depot announced Wednesday that it had added a pair of delivery apps to its e-commerce operations.

The company said that customers can now order select products through DoorDash and Uber Eats, joining an earlier partnership with Instacart that allowed for delivery in as little as one hour.

Home Depot officials said that the partnerships reflected its commitment to a "seamless" and "interconnected" shopping experience and set a new standard for customer service and innovation in the home improvement segment. Both apps allow customers to receive their purchases either on demand or at a pre-scheduled delivery time.

"We’ve never been faster or more efficient at delivering the products our customers need through HomeDepot.com,” Jordan Broggi, the company's executive vice president of customer experience and president of online, said in a statement. “Our expanded e-commerce capabilities make it easier than ever to shop and receive your order when and where you need it."