Home Depot Adds Delivery Apps DoorDash, UberEats

Company officials said the "expanded e-commerce capabilities" set a new standard in the home improvement industry.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jan 23, 2025
Home Depot store, Wilkins Township, Pa., March 2024.
Home Depot store, Wilkins Township, Pa., March 2024.
iStock.com/Althom

Home improvement retail giant the Home Depot announced Wednesday that it had added a pair of delivery apps to its e-commerce operations.

The company said that customers can now order select products through DoorDash and Uber Eats, joining an earlier partnership with Instacart that allowed for delivery in as little as one hour.

Home Depot officials said that the partnerships reflected its commitment to a "seamless" and "interconnected" shopping experience and set a new standard for customer service and innovation in the home improvement segment. Both apps allow customers to receive their purchases either on demand or at a pre-scheduled delivery time.

"We’ve never been faster or more efficient at delivering the products our customers need through HomeDepot.com,” Jordan Broggi, the company's executive vice president of customer experience and president of online, said in a statement. “Our expanded e-commerce capabilities make it easier than ever to shop and receive your order when and where you need it."

Latest in E-Commerce
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 15, 2025
Amazon's DXT4 warehouse in Laval, Quebec, Jan. 22, 2025.
Amazon to Close 7 Warehouses in Canada, Eliminating 1,700 Jobs
January 23, 2025
Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien, center, rallies with Amazon workers outside the Staten Island Amazon facility JFK8, June 19, 2024, New York.
Amazon Workers Strike at Multiple Facilities as Teamsters Seek Contract
December 19, 2024
I Stock 2154886302
Amazon Investing Another $10B in Ohio Data Centers
December 18, 2024
Related Stories
An Anyseals employee managing AutoStore orders.
E-Commerce
Five Ways E-Commerce and Warehouse Automation Benefit Your Business
I Stock 2154886302
E-Commerce
Amazon Investing Another $10B in Ohio Data Centers
I Stock 2178484346
E-Commerce
E-Commerce Not Immune to Sluggish Climate
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in E-Commerce
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 15, 2025
Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien, center, rallies with Amazon workers outside the Staten Island Amazon facility JFK8, June 19, 2024, New York.
E-Commerce
Amazon Workers Strike at Multiple Facilities as Teamsters Seek Contract
The Teamsters represent nearly 10,000 workers at 10 Amazon facilities.
December 19, 2024
I Stock 2154886302
E-Commerce
Amazon Investing Another $10B in Ohio Data Centers
AWS currently operates campuses in two counties in central Ohio.
December 18, 2024
I Stock 2178484346
E-Commerce
E-Commerce Not Immune to Sluggish Climate
Distributors’ online sales appear to be mirroring the industry as a whole — but optimism persists for 2025.
December 16, 2024
Picture (device Independent Bitmap) 2
E-Commerce
Sellars Launches New Website
The company said the new site delivers "a modern e-commerce experience."
December 11, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 06 At 9 15 15 Am
E-Commerce
Company Launches a ‘Digital-First’ MRO Distributor
NorthSky Supply calls itself an “e-commerce forward” B2B distribution platform.
December 6, 2024
I Stock 2170454090
E-Commerce
Amazon Secretly Stopped Fast Deliveries to 2 Predominantly Black ZIP Codes, D.C. Alleges
The e-commerce giant says it made the change due to concerns about driver safety.
December 5, 2024
I Stock 1209946175
E-Commerce
Amazon Launches Online Discount Storefront
Discount retailers have increasingly encroached on the e-commerce giant's turf.
November 14, 2024
I Stock 1044327810
E-Commerce
Judge Rules Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon Can Proceed
The order is a major defeat for the e-commerce titan.
October 8, 2024
I Stock 1503034974
E-Commerce
Amazon Says NLRB's Structure Is Unconstitutional in Lawsuit
The filing also accuses the agency of improperly influencing the outcome of a warehouse union election.
September 9, 2024
Dib Online Lumber Sales
E-Commerce
Do it Best Adds Online Lumber Sales Capabilities
The "enhanced platform" features more than 1,500 lumber products and climbing.
September 4, 2024
A sign stands outside the Federal Trade Commission building, Jan. 28, 2015, in Washington.
E-Commerce
FTC Rule Will Target Fake Online Reviews
Fake reviews and testimonials have been a persistent problem for small businesses.
August 27, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 11 At 1 13 10 Pm
E-Commerce
Why Distributors Need an E-Commerce Presence
And how to choose the best platform.
August 23, 2024
I Stock 1503034465
E-Commerce
Appeals Court Says Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon Can Proceed
The ruling reversed a lower court's decision dismissing the complaint.
August 23, 2024
Amazon office in Munich, Dec. 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Reports Boost in Quarterly Profits but Misses Revenue Estimates
The e-commerce giant also said it expects revenue for the current quarter to come in below analysts' forecasts.
August 2, 2024