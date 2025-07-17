Private Equity Fund Invests in E-Commerce Distributor SupplyHouse

E-commerce distributor SupplyHouse on Thursday announced a “strategic partnership” with investment firm KKR, and said that a private equity fund affiliated with the firm has made an investment in the company.



The partnership, officials said, would help support SupplyHouse’s long-term growth strategy. The company, founded in 2004, provides HVAC, plumbing and electrical products, and says it is one of the fastest-growing distributors in its category



Terms of the investment were not disclosed.



"We are excited to welcome KKR as a strategic partner, especially given our shared values around cultivating a 'team first' mindset," Josh Meyerowitz, SupplyHouse’s founder and CEO, said in a statement. "KKR's experience and long-term vision align with our goals to expand our operations and enhance our service while maintaining our culture.”



"Josh and the SupplyHouse team have developed a differentiated, vertical-focused e-commerce model that delivers meaningful value to customers and has driven an exceptional track record of organic growth," added Brandon Brahm, partner at KKR and co-head of the firm’s Ascendant Strategy, which made the investment.

