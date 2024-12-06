Company Launches a ‘Digital-First’ MRO Distributor

NorthSky Supply calls itself an “e-commerce forward” B2B distribution platform.

Industrial Distribution staff
Dec 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 06 At 9 15 15 Am
NorthSky Supply

A suburban Houston company that calls itself a “digital-first” MRO distributor said this week that it has officially launched its operations.

NorthSky Supply Inc. said that its “innovative e-commerce platform” offers industrial supplies and MRO products to light manufacturers, warehouses and other industries. 

The company said that its product lineup spans safety and PPE supplies, hand tools, measuring and layout tools, power tool accessories and test instruments. Its “exclusive” brands include Black Canyon tools, Olympia safety products and a label named NorthSky Select.

NorthSky said in the announcement that it aims to provide “premium products, without the premium price tag.” 

Brad Hanson, the company’s chief executive, joined the company earlier this year, according to a LinkedIn profile, after nearly six years at Jon-Don and more than a decade at Grainger.

“Savings alone aren’t enough to truly benefit customers — the true measure of value and success is quality,” Hanson said in the announcement. “That’s why we’re so excited to launch this new business — to offer customers both.”

Latest in E-Commerce
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
December 5, 2024
I Stock 2170454090
Amazon Secretly Stopped Fast Deliveries to 2 Predominantly Black ZIP Codes, D.C. Alleges
December 5, 2024
I Stock 1209946175
Amazon Launches Online Discount Storefront
November 14, 2024
I Stock 1044327810
Judge Rules Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon Can Proceed
October 8, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 2170454090
E-Commerce
Amazon Secretly Stopped Fast Deliveries to 2 Predominantly Black ZIP Codes, D.C. Alleges
I Stock 1209946175
E-Commerce
Amazon Launches Online Discount Storefront
I Stock 1044973280
E-Commerce
Amazon Business Introduces Business Prime Rewards
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in E-Commerce
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
December 5, 2024
I Stock 1209946175
E-Commerce
Amazon Launches Online Discount Storefront
Discount retailers have increasingly encroached on the e-commerce giant's turf.
November 14, 2024
I Stock 1044327810
E-Commerce
Judge Rules Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon Can Proceed
The order is a major defeat for the e-commerce titan.
October 8, 2024
I Stock 1503034974
E-Commerce
Amazon Says NLRB's Structure Is Unconstitutional in Lawsuit
The filing also accuses the agency of improperly influencing the outcome of a warehouse union election.
September 9, 2024
Dib Online Lumber Sales
E-Commerce
Do it Best Adds Online Lumber Sales Capabilities
The "enhanced platform" features more than 1,500 lumber products and climbing.
September 4, 2024
A sign stands outside the Federal Trade Commission building, Jan. 28, 2015, in Washington.
E-Commerce
FTC Rule Will Target Fake Online Reviews
Fake reviews and testimonials have been a persistent problem for small businesses.
August 27, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 11 At 1 13 10 Pm
E-Commerce
Why Distributors Need an E-Commerce Presence
And how to choose the best platform.
August 23, 2024
I Stock 1503034465
E-Commerce
Appeals Court Says Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon Can Proceed
The ruling reversed a lower court's decision dismissing the complaint.
August 23, 2024
Amazon office in Munich, Dec. 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Reports Boost in Quarterly Profits but Misses Revenue Estimates
The e-commerce giant also said it expects revenue for the current quarter to come in below analysts' forecasts.
August 2, 2024
A package moves along a conveyor belt at an Amazon's DAX7 delivery station, South Gate, Calif., July 16, 2024.
E-Commerce
Amazon Responsible for Hazardous Items, Agency Says
The commission determined that the e-commerce giant acts as a “distributor” of the faulty products.
July 31, 2024
Thumbnail
E-Commerce
Relevant Industrial Announces Launch of E-Commerce Platform
The company said the platform aims to "revolutionize the industrial purchasing experience."
July 23, 2024
Amazon's DAX7 delivery station during Amazon's Prime Day event, July 16, 2024, South Gate, Calif.
E-Commerce
Amazon Says This Year's Prime Day Was its Biggest Ever
The e-commerce giant doesn't disclose how much it earns during the discount events.
July 19, 2024
People arrive for work at an Amazon distribution center in Staten Island, New York, Oct. 25, 2021.
E-Commerce
Amazon Prime Day a Major Cause of Injuries for Warehouse Workers, Review Says
The report draws information from a year-long Senate committee investigation into Amazon's safety practices.
July 17, 2024
Essendant Truck
E-Commerce
Essendant Launches E-Commerce, Logistics Service
The company says "Connected Commerce" will accelerate brands' omnichannel growth.
July 3, 2024
An Amazon Prime truck in Portland, Ore., April 5, 2024.
E-Commerce
Amazon Crosses $2T in Stock Market Value
The company's stock has risen by more than 50% in the past year.
June 27, 2024