Company Launches a ‘Digital-First’ MRO Distributor

A suburban Houston company that calls itself a “digital-first” MRO distributor said this week that it has officially launched its operations.

NorthSky Supply Inc. said that its “innovative e-commerce platform” offers industrial supplies and MRO products to light manufacturers, warehouses and other industries.

The company said that its product lineup spans safety and PPE supplies, hand tools, measuring and layout tools, power tool accessories and test instruments. Its “exclusive” brands include Black Canyon tools, Olympia safety products and a label named NorthSky Select.

NorthSky said in the announcement that it aims to provide “premium products, without the premium price tag.”

Brad Hanson, the company’s chief executive, joined the company earlier this year, according to a LinkedIn profile, after nearly six years at Jon-Don and more than a decade at Grainger.

“Savings alone aren’t enough to truly benefit customers — the true measure of value and success is quality,” Hanson said in the announcement. “That’s why we’re so excited to launch this new business — to offer customers both.”