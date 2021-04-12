Global Industrial Launches 'Plan, Procure & Execute' E-Commerce Program

The initiative helps support the ongoing reopening and recovery of businesses and schools.

Apr 12th, 2021
Global Industrial
170433777 10160231959228594 2008480920168013952 N

PORT WASHINGTON, NY — Global Industrial, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, and a Systemax Inc. company, announced Monday the launch of its Plan, Procure & Execute program to help support the ongoing reopening and recovery of businesses and schools.

Fully reopening a business or school building after a pandemic-related closure is no simple task. Global Industrial is here to help its customers put a robust plan in place, procure the products they need, and execute an overall strategy with confidence.  With seemingly hundreds of scenarios to consider, products to purchase, and the wellbeing of employees, students, and customers ever-present, customers may be wondering where to even begin. Enter: Plan, Procure, & Execute. Three simple words that hold powerful meaning to navigate new ways of working, learning, and socializing together. Customers need a robust plan in place, products that keep safety and social distancing in mind, and an overall strategy that’s executed with confidence.

The Plan, Procure & Execute website features Global Industrials new interactive virtual room by room experience which allows customers to see their space and put a plan into action.  Come ‘See Your Space’ - Office, Classroom, or Common Areas/Lobbies. In addition, it includes ‘Take a Deeper Dive’ content where customer can explore in depth articles such as the Three Keys to Reopening and 102 Things to Do Before Reopening. Looking for additional guidance - get your Plan, Procure & Execute guide here.

“We are excited to support the reopening of businesses across the United States and Canada,” said Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer of Systemax.  “This new program reflects our customer centric focus and aligns with our ACE (Accelerating the Customer Experience) strategy.”

“Plan, Procure & Execute emphasizes the extensive product offering, knowledge and solutions approach Global Industrial brings to its customers every day,” said Klaus Werner, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Systemax. “As signs of the economic reopening and rebound continue to build, we are here to help customers solve problems and drive their success.  Our new ‘See Your Space’ interactive virtual room by room experience is unique and will help customer build the plans, procure the products and execute the strategy they need to reopen and grow their business.”

Global Industrial is a subsidiary of Systemax Inc. With more than 70 years of going the extra mile for its customers, Global Industrial is one of North America’s most experienced industrial distributors. The company offers more than a million industrial and MRO products including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
Walter Ag
Walter Forms Cutting Tool Venture With Isreal-Based Vargus
VWR Cutting Tools S.R.L. will produce tool holders out of its plant in Romania.
Mar 29th, 2021
A Google Street View of Optimas Solutions' manufacturing facility in Wood Dale, IL.
Optimas Solutions Moves HQ to Current Manufacturing Facility
Relocating its headquarters from Glenview, IL to nearby Wood Dale will give the fastener manufacturer/distributor greater corporate synergy.
Mar 25th, 2021
Eddietn
5 With ID: MSC Industrial Supply on Taking Customer Support Virtual
ID editor Mike Hockett chats with MSC's head of sales and customer success on what led to the strategic move.
Mar 25th, 2021
Asdfas
Weiler Abrasives Offers Program to Manage Consumable Spend
The step-by-step assessment gathers data related to abrasives cost weighed against output.
Mar 24th, 2021
Everett Exterior
Stellar Industrial Supply Launches New B2B Website
The new site lets partners and suppliers better segment and target customers while delivering more personalized and streamlined shopping experiences.
Mar 23rd, 2021
Asdfsad
Automotive Supplier Ramco Consolidates Brands, Launches New Website
Formerly known as Copa Tool, Ramco's hub for machining expertise in South Lyon, MI, will now be known as Ramco Michigan.
Mar 19th, 2021
Winsupplyasdf
Winsupply Opens HVAC, Plumbing Branch in East Tennessee
Just southeast of Knoxville, the branch will serve HVAC and plumbing contractors.
Mar 17th, 2021
Image
Amazon Business Just Hit $25 Billion in Annual Sales
In less than 6 years, the B2B e-commerce marketplace has grown sales to more than twice the size of Grainger.
Mar 16th, 2021
Workers complete a Volkswagen ID.3 body on the assembly line in Zwickau, Germany, Feb. 25, 2020.
Volkswagen Plans Six Battery Factories to Ramp Up Electrics
The automaker also plans a five-fold expansion of fast-charging stations by 2025.
Mar 16th, 2021
Dakota Supply Groupa
Dakota Supply Group Opening New South Dakota Branch in April
It'll be the distributor's seventh location in the state and 36th across five states.
Mar 15th, 2021
Group 159 2
Conexiom Details 2020 Expansion, Including Major New Clients and Doubled Headcount
The sales order automation provider for manufacturers and distributors also achieved a net promotor score of 72.
Mar 5th, 2021