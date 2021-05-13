Military MRO Distributor SupplyCore Upgrades Government E-Procurement System

The new digital solution upgraded SupplyCore’s online customer experience for its MRO business and specific contracts with the General Services Administration.

May 13th, 2021
SupplyCore, Oro Inc.
Supply Core

ROCKFORD, IL — SupplyCore Inc., a supply chain integrator with 33 years’ experience providing the U.S. military, civilian agencies and allied governments with facility and infrastructure supplies, repair parts, special use equipment, end items and heavy equipment, recently announced the completion of a major upgrade to its e-procurement and online ordering system. The new digital solution, powered by the OroCommerce Platform, upgraded SupplyCore’s online customer experience for its Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) business and specific contracts with the General Services Administration (GSA).  

“The complex selling and buying processes at SupplyCore can be viewed as a matter of customer relationship. It was an ideal use case for Oro, which offers both CRM and B2B commerce capabilities in a single, extensible platform. This has helped SupplyCore go-to-market quickly while being customized to meet its unique business requirements across multiple lines of business,” said Vu Nguyen, Chief Digital Strategist of AAXIS. “We are grateful for the partnership with the teams at SupplyCore and Oro, Inc. as we look forward to maximizing the digital solution built together to deliver a highly effective procurement experience for SupplyCore’s customers and to enhance SupplyCore’s sales execution with unique CRM capabilities for business growth.”  

In short, the new SupplyCore digital platform features sophisticated integrations connecting customers, the government and SupplyCore’s ERP with a holistic solution. Gartner’s 2021 Market Guide for Marketplace Operation Applications also recognized Oro as the only eCommerce platform, purpose-built for B2B providers. With a full range of B2B-specific features available out-of-the-box, SupplyCore’s Oro deployment can now manage complex custom orders 100% digitally, while its visual, intuitive, and personalized interface allows customers to track order status from preliminary quote to sourcing to successful delivery and exception handling. 

“AAXIS impressed our organization from the initial meeting. They did the work necessary to understand the complexities of our programs and internal processes. Since that time, they have developed our ideas into a rich user experience for our customers and have become a trusted advisor in offering creative ecommerce solutions to our complex challenges. I highly recommend the OroCommerce platform and AAXIS as a quality digital solution provider,” said Jon Marceleno, SupplyCore Director of Global Sales. 

“SupplyCore is leading the pack in driving digital transformation in the government procurement sector, and we’re honored to have helped them provide critical assets to U.S. agencies,” said Yoav Kutner, CEO and co-founder of Oro. “The SupplyCore solution is a classic example of how OroCommerce, which was built from the ground up to address the most complex B2B needs, can also accommodate complex business-to-government orders with great speed and scalability.” 

For more than 30 years, SupplyCore has supported the U.S. military, civilian agencies and allied governments with facility and infrastructure supplies, repair parts, special use equipment, end items and heavy equipment. Driven by its mission to sustain and enhance the physical and human capital of our nation and its allies in times of peace and contingency, SupplyCore’s market segments include Base Operations Supply, Special Operational Equipment, and Weapon Systems Support. SupplyCore maintains fast, reliable and cost-effective supply chains to meet program requirements and support customers worldwide.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open-source commerce applications: OroPlatform, OroCRM, and OroCommerce. OroCRM is a solution for multichannel companies, and OroCommerce, the only open-source eCommerce platform purpose-built for B2B companies. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry.

AAXIS is an IT consulting company, specializing in building B2B and B2C digital commerce solutions. Headquartered in Los Angeles since 1998, AAXIS has software development centers in the U.S. and Chile. Some of the world’s largest and most prominent companies partner with AAXIS to solve complex challenges to strengthen their digital capabilities to grow the overall business.


