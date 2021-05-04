Wooster Products Adds Midwest Sales Rep Firm

A team of four outside consultants and three inside sales personnel will represent Wooster's full line of stair nosings and treads, anti-slip tapes and coatings.

May 4th, 2021
Wooster Products
Wooster Arcspec

WOOSTER, OH — Wooster Products, a supplier of anti-slip safety stair treads and walkway products, has appointed Arcspec as their new representative to serve the states of Illinois, Wisconsin and northwest Indiana.

Industry veteran Barry Meyer leads a team of four outside consultants and three inside sales/support personnel. Since 1994 the company has provided architects and contractors with product expertise and technical support for the architectural specialty products they represent. They will represent the full line of Wooster Products safety stair nosings and treads, anti-slip tapes, and coatings to architects, specifiers, contractors, OEMS, and end-users within the territory. Wooster Products are ideal for new construction, renovation, and OEM products. They are installed in schools and universities, public buildings, multi-family environments, sports stadiums and arenas of all sizes, transportation venues, restaurants and foodservice facilities, retail stores, shopping centers, and more.

In addition to Wooster Products, Arcspec represents leading manufacturers of products for building interior and exteriors including ARC, Plasterform, Swiss Pearl, Dizal, Stonewood, Parklex, Millenium Forms, Ceraclad, Construction Specialties, Kingspan, Petrarch and Strongirt. 

“Barry and his team are well known and well respected within the interior and exterior building products community, as are the companies that they represent,” said Wooster Products Sales and Marketing Manager Tim Brennan. “Their attention to detail and singular focus on their customers success will serve our customers well.”

“For a century Wooster Products has been the leader in the anti-slip stair tread market,” said Arcspec President Barry Meyer. “They are a great addition to our product lineup. We look forward to bringing their world-class products, innovative ideas, and uncompromising customer service to our customers and prospective customers.”

Wooster Products is the industry leader in anti-slip nosings, stair treads, and walkway products. They have been manufacturing anti-slip products for new construction, renovation and OEM applications since 1921 from their Wooster, OH facility. Long-respected for quality and innovation, their products include cast iron (Ferrogrit), cast aluminum (Alumogrit), extruded aluminum (Spectra, Supergrit, Stairmaster, and Flexmaster), pressure-sensitive adhesive tape (Flex-Tred), and coatings (WP-70, Walk-A-Sured, and Safe-Stride), as well as photoluminescent (glow-in-the-dark) nosings and treads (NITEGLOW). For additional information visit www.WoosterProducts.com, e-mail sales@wooster-products.com, call (800) 321- 4936, or write Wooster Products, 1000 Spruce Street, PO Box 6005, Wooster, OH, 44691. 

