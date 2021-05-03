MCE's RitterTech Opens Chicagoland ParkerStore

The West Chicago location offers custom hose assemblies, couplings and fittings for hydraulic, pneumatic, industrial and mobile applications.

May 3rd, 2021
Motion & Control Enterprises
Grand Opening Banner 6asf

RitterTech announced Monday that it is opening a ParkerStore located in West Chicago, IL. RitterTech is a division of Motion & Control Enterprises (MCE), a leading industrial distributor of Parker Hannifin motion and control products and systems.

The store officially opens Monday, May 3, with a Grand Opening Celebration scheduled for Thursday, May 13 at the new West Chicago ParkerStore located at 1813 E. Fabyan Parkway. The celebration will include door prizes, raffles, and product demonstrations. Training sessions will be provided by Parker and RitterTech personnel on topics such as hose and fittings safety (Parker Safety Works presentation), SensoNODE Blue (wireless diagnostic sensors) and Parker hose crimping (hands-on session for selection, setup and use of Parker’s hose crimping tools).

The West Chicago RitterTech ParkerStore offers custom hose assemblies, couplings and fittings for hydraulic, pneumatic, industrial, and mobile applications.  RitterTech operates 18 ParkerStores and 5  full-service warehouses in PA, MI, IL, IN and WI.

“We are pleased to bring quality Parker products to our growing customer base in the West Chicago area,” said Ben Hensler, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of MCE. “RitterTech has operated ParkerStores in the Chicago market for more than 25 years. Our vast technical and application experience combined with great assortment and availability of products, sets us apart from our competitors.”

Founded in 1951, MCE is a supplier of technical fluid power, compressed air, flow control and lubrication solutions that solve customer problems across fluid connector, hydraulic, pneumatic, filtration, compressed air, flow control and lubrication technologies. The company services more than 25,000 MRO and OEM customers from 13 distribution centers and 16 retail locations across PA, MI, IN, IL, OH, MN and WI.

The ParkerStore brand was started in 1993 by Parker Hannifin Corporation to offer a local source for hydraulic and pneumatic products backed by the knowledge and application expertise of store teams who are focused on minimizing downtime and maximizing efficiency. 

