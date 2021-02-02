3M Named Stellar Industrial's Top Supplier of the Year

TACOMA, WA — Stellar Industrial Supply, which distributes more than 35,000 MRO products and tools from more than 1,500 brands for safety, metalworking, marine supply, aerospace and other general manufacturing and processing organizations, and also offers customized Indirect Material Management solutions, named 3M as its Supplier of the Year award winner for 2020 on Tuesday.

Together, the two companies helped joint customers save nearly 23 percent in documented cost savings. Stellar’s high-value service proposition combined with 3M’s high-value products have driven outsized market share gains for both parties over many years.

“Thank you very much to the entire Stellar organization for all of the support in what was a challenging 2020," said Chris Dujovski, US & Canada Channel Leader for 3M's Safety & Industrial Business Group. "We are extremely honored to be named Supplier of the Year, and this award could not have been made possible without all of the collaboration and hard work between our two teams. As we move into 2021, we are as committed as ever to the Stellar Industrial Supply and 3M partnership, and look forward to celebrating much success as we achieve our goals and have a fantastic year!"

The Stellar Industrial Supply Supplier of the Year award recognizes the strong partnership between Stellar Industrial Supply and 3M, and the commitment by 3M to deliver on the Stellar Industrial mission to consistently deliver integrity, exemplary experiences, enhanced value and cost savings for its customers.

"3M goes above and beyond to represent the Stellar Vision, consistently supporting our value proposition, and our partnership, in every way possible," said John Wiborg, Stellar president and CEO. "Their rapid and timely responsiveness and follow-through helps put Stellar ahead of the pack, while driving value for Stellar and our mutual customers. They are easy to do business with, and we look forward to continuing this incredible partnership."

The Stellar Industrial Supply Documented Cost Savings (DCS) program creates “Ideal Customer-Supplier Partnerships.” Working on behalf of both parties, Stellar Industrial Supply deploys the most efficient, cost-effective products that optimize plant operations and help run them smartly and safely. In 2019, DCS generated more than $17 million in customer-approved documented cost savings, and the program achieved nearly $13 million in 2020 savings despite the pandemic. Over the past 10 years the program has accrued $120+ million in customer savings and reduced costs.