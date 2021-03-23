Stellar Industrial Supply Launches New B2B Website

TACOMA, WA — Stellar Industrial Supply, which distributes more than 35,000 MRO products and tools from more than 1,500 brands for safety, metalworking, marine supply, aerospace and other general manufacturing and processing organizations and also offers customized indirect material management solutions, announced Tuesday that its new B2B website is now live.

The new site enables partners and suppliers to better segment and target customers, while delivering more personalized and streamlined shopping experiences that drive sales and additional growth opportunities. It includes deep integration into common data points like ERP, CRM, freight systems, EDI, punchout and more.

“We put significant investment into the Stellar Industrial Supply website to create a dynamic and efficient B2B marketplace for our partners, community, and key AD and STARS suppliers," said Rene Savage, Stellar's vice president of technology services. "Administrators will appreciate the upgraded workflow and tools, and data-driven capabilities to reach customers at the right point, with the exact products and pricing that makes the most sense for sellers and buyers."

Additional key features include:

Build unique digital experiences by segmentation, geo-location, device and more.

Create unique workflows for users including researchers, buyers and approvers,to better manage quote requests, orders and deliveries with ease and efficiency.

Display top-sellers that reflect products ordered by similar customer segments (e.g. industry, region etc.)

Push recommendations, drive awareness and increase sales by delivering dynamic data-driven product recommendations, cross-sells and upsells to new and existing customers.

Hand-select products like accessories and spare parts that should be displayed alongside each other. Within product detail pages and carts, dynamically display products that are often purchased with those on the screen.

More efficient reorder, by leveraging list management and order history capabilities to give customers a seamless and fast buying experience.

In addition to its wide range of products, Stellar Industrial Supply is known for its Documented Cost Savings (DCS) program that creates “Ideal Customer-Supplier Partnerships.” Working on behalf of both parties, Stellar Industrial Supply deploys the most efficient, cost-effective products that optimize plant operations and help run them smartly and safely.

In 2020, DCS generated nearly $13 million in 2020 savings, or $46,378 average DCS across 276 customers. Over the past 10 years the program has accrued $130+ million in customer savings and reduced costs.





Founded in 1988 Stellar Industrial Supply distributes MRO products and tools and offers customized indirect material management solutions. Stellar is a proud member of Affiliated Distributors and the Industrial Supply Association.