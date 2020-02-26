3M Wins Stellar Industrial’s Cost Savings Award; Sandvik Coromant 2nd

Earning Stellar's 2019 "Horse Race" winner, 3M's partnership produced more than than $3 million in documented cost savings for customers.

Stellar Industrial Supply
Feb 26th, 2020
Stellarass

TACOMA, WA — Stellar Industrial Supply, which distributes more than 35,000 MRO (maintenance, repair and operation) products and tools from more than 1,500 brands for safety, metalworking, marine supply, aerospace, and other general manufacturing and processing organizations, and also offers customized indirect material management solutions, today named partner 3M as the winner of its Documented Cost Savings “Horse Race” Winner of the Year award for 2019.

The Horse Race Award recognizes partners like 3M who work closely with Stellar Industrial Supply to help joint customers they serve reduce or eliminate plant and production inefficiencies. Working together on behalf of 147 customers, in 2019, 3M and Stellar Industrial Supply saved those joint customers nearly 24 percent off the total cost of anticipated spend. This equates to more than $3 million in documented cost savings overall.

Sandvik Coromant, who with Stellar helped 31 customers save nearly 23 percent, or more than $1 million in documented cost savings, was named second-place winner.

“Stellar and its great, long-standing partners such as 3M and Sandvik Coromant are aligned on a single mission to help our customers pinpoint areas of inefficiency and unnecessary spend, while maximizing and optimizing plant operations," said John Wiborg, Stellar Industrial Supply president and CEO. "Beyond our work with 3M and Sandvik Coromant, it is gratifying to report that in 2019, Stellar Industrial Supply and its partners generated more than $17.2 million in customer approved document cost savings."

The Stellar Industrial Supply Documented Cost Savings (DCS) program creates “Ideal Customer-Supplier Partnerships”. Working on behalf of both parties, Stellar Industrial Supply deploys the most efficient, cost-effective products that optimize plant operations and help run them smartly and safely.

Since inception in 2010, the DCS program has generated more than $120 million in customer approved documented cost savings.


More in Awards
Weiler 75
Weiler Abrasives Raises $100K for United Way
Weiler's 75th anniversary celebration continues with its “75 Days of Giving”.
Nov 27th, 2019
Rosenberg2
City Electric Supply CEO Receives Ernst & Young 2019 Entrepreneur Of The Year Award
City Electric Supply president and CEO Thomas Heartland-Mackie earned the prestigious award in the Family Business Category.
Nov 25th, 2019
Iwdc Logoa jpg
IWDC Art Auction Raises $30,000 for Workshops for Warriors
The Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a novel art auction event.
Nov 22nd, 2019
4
AD’s Fernandez accepts ISA's W.I.S.E. Impact Award
The award honors commitment to advancing the development and influence of women in the industrial channel.
Nov 21st, 2019
Graingera
Grainger Donates $100K to Folds of Honor, Doubling Commitment to Military Families
At twice the amount of Grainger's 2018, the donation will fund 20 STEM scholarships of $5,000 each to military families nationwide.
Nov 14th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2019 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the ID's 2019 Big 50 List in a concise, easy-reference format.
Nov 11th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 10-1
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the third part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering the top ten industrial distributors by revenue.
Nov 7th, 2019
Industrial Controls Logo jpga
ERIKS-Owned Industrial Controls, Rawson to Host 2019 Automation & Controls Symposium
Now in its eighth year, the Automation & Controls Symposium is a learning and networking event for professionals in the infrastructure, power plant, water, transportation, and building automation industries.
Nov 6th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 30-11
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the second part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 30 through 11.
Nov 6th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the first part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50 through 31.
Nov 5th, 2019
Sandy Sullivan delivering her Wendy B. McDonald Award acceptance speech during the PTDA Industry Summit Oct. 25 in Austin, TX.
Sandy Sullivan Receives PTDA Foundation’s 2019 Wendy B. McDonald Award
Sullivan has been with Nidec Motor Corp. since 2003 and is currently its national account director, along with PTDA's Manufacturing Council Chair.
Oct 30th, 2019
Members of Northern Safety &amp; Industrial posing with NetPlus Alliance executives after accepting NetPlus&apos; Distributor of the Year Award.
NetPlus Alliance Recognizes Award Winners
NetPlus Alliance hosted 500 distributor and supplier attendees at its sixth-annual meeting Oct. 5-8 in Dallas, TX. See who took home its annual awards.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Id 40628 Bsa Logo Edit
Winner of 2019 BSA Lifetime Achievement Award Announced
Linda Miller, vice president of IT, was named recipient of the 2019 BSA Lifetime Achievement Award.
Jun 10th, 2019
Id 40508 Dylan Cates 2 1
Kinnunen Salute to the Skilled Workforce Award Winner Announced
Dylan Cates is the recipient of this year’s Salute to the Skilled Workforce award from Kinnunen Sales and Rental.
Jun 4th, 2019