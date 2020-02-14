Martin Supply's Fastening Division Earns ISO 2009-2015 Certification

Martin Supply announced Friday that its fastening division has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification, an internationally recognized standard that ensures their products and services meet the needs of customers through an effective quality management system. ISO 9001:2015 is built on various quality management principles including a strong focus on customers, an involvement of high-level organization management, a process approach, and an ongoing improvement of the process.

"Martin’s decision to maintain its ISO 9001:2015 accreditation demonstrates our commitment to continually improving our products and services," the company stated. "To become ISO 9001:2015 compliant, the Martin team underwent an extensive company-wide audit that included quality management system development, a management system documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment, and clearance of non-conformances."

Martin Supply was No. 48 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List on account of its $135 million in 2018 sales. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Florence, AL, Martin provides solutions for maintenance, repair, operation and production supplies to the industrial and construction markets. Martin offers products and services in the areas of industrial, integrated supply, fastening and safety, as well as custom-tailored solutions.

“ISO is one of the most rigorous and well-regarded standards in the world,” said K.G. Sims, General Manager of Martin Fastening. “Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification means our customers have complete assurance our products operate to the highest quality standard.” Martin was audited by NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR) and was presented with their certificate in February 2020.