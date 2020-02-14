Martin Supply's Fastening Division Earns ISO 2009-2015 Certification

The fastening division of Martin Supply — No. 48 on ID's Big 50 List — was awarded the certification after a company-wide audit.

Mike Hockett
Feb 14th, 2020
Martin Fastening

Martin Supply announced Friday that its fastening division has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification, an internationally recognized standard that ensures their products and services meet the needs of customers through an effective quality management system. ISO 9001:2015 is built on various quality management principles including a strong focus on customers, an involvement of high-level organization management, a process approach, and an ongoing improvement of the process.

"Martin’s decision to maintain its ISO 9001:2015 accreditation demonstrates our commitment to continually improving our products and services," the company stated. "To become ISO 9001:2015 compliant, the Martin team underwent an extensive company-wide audit that included quality management system development, a management system documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment, and clearance of non-conformances."

Martin+supply+logo EditMartin Supply was No. 48 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List on account of its $135 million in 2018 sales. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Florence, AL, Martin provides solutions for maintenance, repair, operation and production supplies to the industrial and construction markets. Martin offers products and services in the areas of industrial, integrated supply, fastening and safety, as well as custom-tailored solutions.

“ISO is one of the most rigorous and well-regarded standards in the world,” said K.G. Sims, General Manager of Martin Fastening. “Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification means our customers have complete assurance our products operate to the highest quality standard.” Martin was audited by NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR) and was presented with their certificate in February 2020.

More in Awards
Rosenberg2
City Electric Supply CEO Receives Ernst & Young 2019 Entrepreneur Of The Year Award
City Electric Supply president and CEO Thomas Heartland-Mackie earned the prestigious award in the Family Business Category.
Nov 25th, 2019
Iwdc Logoa jpg
IWDC Art Auction Raises $30,000 for Workshops for Warriors
The Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a novel art auction event.
Nov 22nd, 2019
4
AD’s Fernandez accepts ISA's W.I.S.E. Impact Award
The award honors commitment to advancing the development and influence of women in the industrial channel.
Nov 21st, 2019
Graingera
Grainger Donates $100K to Folds of Honor, Doubling Commitment to Military Families
At twice the amount of Grainger's 2018, the donation will fund 20 STEM scholarships of $5,000 each to military families nationwide.
Nov 14th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2019 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the ID's 2019 Big 50 List in a concise, easy-reference format.
Nov 11th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 10-1
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the third part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering the top ten industrial distributors by revenue.
Nov 7th, 2019
Industrial Controls Logo jpga
ERIKS-Owned Industrial Controls, Rawson to Host 2019 Automation & Controls Symposium
Now in its eighth year, the Automation & Controls Symposium is a learning and networking event for professionals in the infrastructure, power plant, water, transportation, and building automation industries.
Nov 6th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 30-11
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the second part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 30 through 11.
Nov 6th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the first part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50 through 31.
Nov 5th, 2019
Sandy Sullivan delivering her Wendy B. McDonald Award acceptance speech during the PTDA Industry Summit Oct. 25 in Austin, TX.
Sandy Sullivan Receives PTDA Foundation’s 2019 Wendy B. McDonald Award
Sullivan has been with Nidec Motor Corp. since 2003 and is currently its national account director, along with PTDA's Manufacturing Council Chair.
Oct 30th, 2019
Members of Northern Safety &amp; Industrial posing with NetPlus Alliance executives after accepting NetPlus&apos; Distributor of the Year Award.
NetPlus Alliance Recognizes Award Winners
NetPlus Alliance hosted 500 distributor and supplier attendees at its sixth-annual meeting Oct. 5-8 in Dallas, TX. See who took home its annual awards.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Id 40628 Bsa Logo Edit
Winner of 2019 BSA Lifetime Achievement Award Announced
Linda Miller, vice president of IT, was named recipient of the 2019 BSA Lifetime Achievement Award.
Jun 10th, 2019
Id 40508 Dylan Cates 2 1
Kinnunen Salute to the Skilled Workforce Award Winner Announced
Dylan Cates is the recipient of this year’s Salute to the Skilled Workforce award from Kinnunen Sales and Rental.
Jun 4th, 2019
Id 40328 Kimble Midwest
Kimball Midwest Earns Top Workplaces Award
It is the seventh consecutive year the company has received the honor from Columbus CEO magazine.
May 29th, 2019