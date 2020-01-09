Recapping MAFDA's 2019 Holiday Party & Hall of Fame Lunch

Mid-Atlantic Fastener Distributors Association
Jan 9th, 2020
Mafda Logoa

The Mid-Atlantic Fastener Distributors Association (MAFDA) 2019 Christmas Gala will go down in the record book as the event of the year. A crowd of more than 60 industry members gathered to celebrate 2019 and renew their relationships for 2020. 

Mafda LogoWith more than 34 distributor attendees and a good mix of suppliers and reps, it was a great opportunity to mix and mingle with industry ownership and management to set the course for business well into next year. Companies were represented from Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland, making it an event that spanned borders and brought the best from a wide area. 

Justin Myers, our emcee for the evening, and the MAFDA board of directors and all party goers send out a special thanks to our sponsors for making this night possible. Without their generous support ,the night of festivities would be impossible. Please remember each sponsor as business opportunities arise: 

  • Gold: Brighton-Best/Ironclad, Stelfast Inc., Kanebridge, XL Screw, ND Industries, The Hanson Group, Ford Fasteners, Star Stainless, Vertex Distribution.
  • Silver: Computer Insights Inc., R&D Fasteners, Semes & Specials, BBC Fasteners
  • Bronze: Lee Johnson Associates, G.L. Huyett, McCormick Associates, R.W. Rundle Associates, KDS Imports, Murty Associates, Wrought Washer, Die Co., Intercorp, Screws Industries

The Brandywine Prime venue once again provided a 5-star experience with a variety of butlered appetizers, a top-shelf open bar and a full 3-course dinner of steak and salmon. A finishing touch of NY cheesecake drizzled with raspberry made the evening. Judging by the empty plates the repast was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone.  

A special moment was set aside to announce the creation of a MAFDA Hall of Fame and to pay tribute to our Hall of Fame inductees. David Myers was our first inductee as the original distributor member of the association. He helped found the association and has served the past 16 years as an officer of the association. 

Lee Johnson was our second inductee. Lee was the original founder of the association and has never moved away from promoting the association. He has served continuously as an officer and board member for 16 years with 3 terms as President of the MAFDA. 

Both David and Lee have contributed more than any other members to the success of the MAFDA and our overall success. The Board and the entire membership honored both and hope both continue to serve the fastener industry. 

The MAFDA was proud to continue the tradition of every attendee getting a hand-made Christmas ornament courtesy of Jeannie Kondraski of Lubker Distribution. Our raffle offered enough awards so every participant was a winner. In addition, a photographer provided on-the-spot pictures to be taken home so everyone received a picture highlighting the night. Overall the crowd left with many mementos of the evening.

Through the generosity of sponsors and attendees, the MAFDA raised over $2,000 for the scholarship fund for children of the member companies and proudly continues to bring education and opportunity to our industry and our families. Please remember to have all eligible children get their applications in this year! Get the forms at mafda.com

Overall, it was another great year for our industry, our association and our members.  As we move into 2020, reach out to the MAFDA and join in the industry’s premier events.

More in Associations
Isa Logoa
ISA Names Vice President of Strategic Initiatives
Brendan Breen will help build strategies, facilitate planning sessions and drive change activities to enhance ISA’s value and competitiveness for its members.
Nov 18th, 2019
Pt Work Force
PTDA's PT WORK Force Raises Almost $280K in 2019 Contributions
The PTDA Foundation initiative provides recruitment and retention tools and resources to power transmission/motion control companies.
Nov 15th, 2019
Wis Ea
Wiborg Becomes 1st Man to Join W.I.S.E. Advisory Council
Stellar Industrial Supply CEO John Wiborg is the first male on ISA's Women Industrial Supply Executives Advisory Council in W.I.S.E.'s 12-year history.
Nov 13th, 2019
Isa Blog Post Header
PipelineDeals Sponsors Industrial Supply Association's IMR 2.0 Business and Planning Conference
Independent manufacturing representatives to utilize sales pipeline enablement tools to gain industry certification.
Nov 7th, 2019
Page 9 Top
AD Member Sales Grow 13% to $35 Billion in First 9 Months of 2019
Nov 1st, 2019
Sandy Sullivan delivering her Wendy B. McDonald Award acceptance speech during the PTDA Industry Summit Oct. 25 in Austin, TX.
Sandy Sullivan Receives PTDA Foundation’s 2019 Wendy B. McDonald Award
Sullivan has been with Nidec Motor Corp. since 2003 and is currently its national account director, along with PTDA's Manufacturing Council Chair.
Oct 30th, 2019
Left View Walter Finaa
Walter Surface Technologies Joins IBC
Walter — one of the world's largest suppliers of metalworking products and solutions — has joined buying group IBC's network of independent distributors.
Oct 29th, 2019
Members of Northern Safety &amp; Industrial posing with NetPlus Alliance executives after accepting NetPlus&apos; Distributor of the Year Award.
NetPlus Alliance Recognizes Award Winners
NetPlus Alliance hosted 500 distributor and supplier attendees at its sixth-annual meeting Oct. 5-8 in Dallas, TX. See who took home its annual awards.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Dl0 4196 (1)
AD Industrial and Safety-US Celebrates 25 years
The milestone was celebrated at the 2019 AD North American Meeting, where more than 800 attendees joined together.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Id 40109 Mars Logo
Impact of Precision Scheduled Railroading on Shippers Examined
Registration is now open for the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) Summer Meeting to be held July 15–16 at the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
May 17th, 2019
Id 38921 Candle 2038736 1920
Jack Butcher, Founder of Industrial Bolt & Supply, Dies at 79
Butcher took on other leadership roles within the industrial distribution industry, including a long tenure on the board of STAFDA.
Mar 29th, 2019
Id 38198 Stafda Logo Edit
David Goggins to Keynote STAFDA’s Nashville Convention
Goggins will address STAFDA attendees during his keynote presentation at the General Session on Monday, November 11.
Mar 25th, 2019
Id 38381 Ptda Logo Edit
PTDA Welcomes Six New Members
PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $16 billion in sales and span over 2,700 locations.
Mar 8th, 2019
Id 38198 Stafda Logo Edit
STAFDA Nashville Associate State-of-the-Industry Speaker Announced
Glenn Knowlton, vice president of sales and marketing at Norton|Saint-Gobain Abrasives North America will address the attendees at STAFDA's November trade show.
Mar 1st, 2019