PTDA Welcomes 14 New Members

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA), an association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel, has recently welcomed 14 new member companies. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $16 billion in sales and span over 2,700 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply to the PT/MC industry.

New Distributor Members

Algoma's Bearing Supply Inc. (Sault Ste Marie, Ont., Canada) is Algoma’s locally owned and operated distributor for bearings, power transmission and specialty lubricants. Their products help customers with mechanical MRO needs. With over 30 years working with engineering, design and installation of many bearings in many industries, Algoma is committed to having the largest inventory of products onsite. They offer independent failure analysis and recommendations to resolve problems quickly. “We joined PTDA to introduce our company to PTDA manufacturer members that might not otherwise be aware of us and look forward to building lasting relationships with those suppliers,” said Peter Mitchell, director. Learn more at www.algomasbearingsupply.com.

Davis Industrial (Tampa, Fla.) operates on a regional scale providing the most comprehensive conveyor system solutions in the industry. Staffed with highly skilled technicians, they deliver a standard of safety and quality that is unmatched by their competitors. Their goal to provide the best service possible is fueled by a belief in always doing the right thing. It’s why they respond immediately with true 24/7 emergency service, possess the largest inventory of conveyors parts in the state and fabricate innovative solutions that help customers move more products faster. “We partner with the best in the business to build a company, focused on customers first, so PTDA is a natural fit for us. We look forward to creating new partnerships, gaining industry insight as well as getting involved in training opportunities for our growing team,” said President and CEO Stephanie Davis. Learn more at www.conveyors247.com

KS Supplies Inc. (Lubbock, Texas), is a convenient, dependable source for all your bearing and power transmission needs. As a full-line distributor, they offer distributor and OEM clients throughout the Southwest the highest-quality industrial products at the most competitive prices within the industry. With an extensive inventory of product and parts and highly qualified engineering support, KS Supplies can provide standard bearings with just-in-time delivery and customized components within 90 days for all types of applications, challenges and industries. Learn more at www.kssupplies.net.

LSI Supply Inc. (Chatham, Ont., Canada) is a Canadian owned and operated distributor of bearings, power transmission, fluid power and industrial supply products in Southwestern Ontario. With their industry leading manufacturers of premium quality products, they are capable of supplying customers with measurable cost savings through reduced downtime, energy consumption and maintenance repairs. Said President Jordan Sharpe, “By bringing industry leading manufacturers and distributor partners together, PTDA provides its members with a valuable opportunity to strengthen and develop new relationships in the power transmission industry. In addition to networking opportunities, LSI Supply Inc. values the many resources PTDA offers. Among them, PTDA's product training resources helps educate new employees coming into the industry.” Learn more at www.lsisupply.com.

MN Service LLC (Wayne, Mich.) is a stocking distributor of bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Learn more at www.mnservicellc.com.

Quality Mill Service (Lake City, Fla.) has had the privilege of serving their customers in the southeast United States for over 45 years. They are a company that has focused on the needs of the wood products industry including saw, chip, plywood, shaving, pellet mills and paper mills. This focus has allowed them to better understand and serve the needs of their customers. “Quality is our product; service is our goal. What better organization to partner with than PTDA?”, said Cody Gallegos, general manager. Learn more at www.qualitymillservice.com.

New Manufacturer Members

George Martin GmbH (Dietzenbach, Germany) has been manufacturing metallic shims for tolerance compensation as well as punched and deep-drawn parts for mechanical and plant engineering applications for more than 70 years. Their work over decades with Rubix and industry leaders like Airbus and Rolls-Royce serve as tokens of being a long-lasting trustworthy partner. “Georg Martin GmbH has more than 10 years of experience with the EPTDA to create business partnerships, valuable insights in our industry and great relationships with peer business leaders. We see these same opportunities with PTDA and look forward to participating”, said Christoph Martin, CEO. Learn more at www.georg- martin.de.

JIE USA Inc. (Carol Stream, Ill.) has been a total drive solutions provider since 1988. “PTDA provides not just a platform, also the strong relationship between partners. We look forward to growing that relationship with all the partners through PTDA", said Bo Chen, president. Learn more at www.jie-drives.com.

John King Chains USA (Morrilton, Ark.) is the U.S. operation of a long-established U.K. chain manufacturer offering the widest range of conveyor chains. With many years of experience in design and equipment construction, they focus on providing materials handling solutions. All products are manufactured according to ISO 9000 standards establishing consistent and high-quality products and ensuring performance reliability and extended service life. Their focus is on heavy series engineering class cast link and forged fork link chains. “We recognize the U.S. market represents a huge opportunity for development of success with our new partners within PTDA and are looking forward to making new contacts, building relationships and growing the business,” said Oliver Wadsworth, director of sales for North America. Learn more at www.johnkingchains.com.

Kuebler Inc. (Charlotte, N.C.) is a globally operated family business since 1960. They are a premium manufacturer of measurement, transmission and evaluation products and always focus on the customer application and the associated requirements resulting in products, solutions and services with added value. The foundation for this is high-quality standards for themselves, and for their products and partners. They support customers’ progress through worldwide, customized personal cooperation offered on five continents. By providing fast, simple and highly advanced solutions, Kuebler achieves superior benefits for customers. “We believe PTDA is a great organization because of its members, and we look forward to expanding our sales channels throughout North America. PTDA provides the networking opportunities to build relationships with quality people and distributors that take pride in their customers and business,” said Ed Tullar, sales and marketing director North America. Learn more at www.kuebler.com/us/.

PBC Linear (Roscoe, Ill.) provides industries with innovative linear motion solutions that range from single bearings to complete multi-axis gantry systems. They use a fully integrated manufacturing system to design, engineer and manufacture standard and customized technologies for their customers’ most challenging and demanding applications. “Through PTDA, we look to engage with customers and industry leaders so that we may learn, educate, and ultimately build long lasting and productive relationships”, said Doug Ward, VP global sales. Learn more at www.pbclinear.com.

Snapidle (Yakima, Wash.), manufacturer of original and award-winning free-floating chain tensioner, boasts a product that just got even better and, in the process, more versatile. The fast and easy installation along with the 100 percent stainless steel and UHMW material make them suitable for all applications especially food handling equipment, textile, wastewater treatment facilities and the list just keeps growing. “We joined PTDA to strengthen our already existing network of distributors. Customer service is highly important, and we look forward to the extension of our distributor family,” said Dick Rahn, chief sales executive. Learn more at www.snapidle.com

USA Tolerance Rings (Pennington, N.J.) has been producing tolerance rings for numerous industries since 1961. Manufactured in-house at their New Jersey facility, they are a flexible company that specializes in custom solutions for clients' specific engineering needs. In addition to custom design rings, they carry a number of stock ring sizes for various applications. They offer a level of precision and quality control that few can offer, while delivering fast turn around and shipping. “At USA Tolerance Rings, we pride ourselves on forging lasting relationships with industry leaders. We chose PTDA because their members are those industry leaders,” said Mike Carpenter, division manager. Learn more at www.usatolerancerings.com.

New Associate Members

TraceParts (Cincinnati, Ohio) is a world-leading provider of 3D product catalogs containing mechanical and electromechanical components which are consumed (digitally) by over 3.6 million registered designers and engineers while developing their products. TraceParts also offers digital marketing services to help manufacturers of power transmission products reach their customers. “TraceParts believes in the value of personal relationships with both customers and industry leaders. We have joined PTDA to grow existing and to build new relationships with PTDA members. As PTDA members, our focus will be on adding value to PTDA manufacturing and distributor members to help them streamline their product content distribution and digital marketing processes,” said Rob Zesch, president. Learn more at www.traceparts.com.