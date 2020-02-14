Grainger Earns Top Score on 2020 Corporate Equality Index

CHICAGO — Broad line MRO products distributor Grainger, No. 1 on Industrial Distribution's Big 50 List, earned the top score of 100 percent on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and the designation as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" for the sixth straight year.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation's CEI is the national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees. Companies are rated on criteria surrounding workforce protections, inclusive benefits, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility, and responsible citizenship. Grainger joins more than 680 major U.S. businesses that achieved the highest marks this year.

"At Grainger, we work hard to create a workplace where all our team members feel they belong and can grow. Everyone plays an important role in our company's success no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation, experiences, perspectives and beliefs," said Kathleen Carroll, Grainger senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "Our programs and practices reflect our commitment to threading diversity and inclusion in all that we do. This score is a direct reflection of the progress we have made together."

Grainger offers full benefits for same-sex domestic spouses and partners and has global policies that prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. In 2019, the company also implemented a new policy bringing all-gender restrooms to many facilities across the U.S.

Grainger supports the LGBTQ community through charitable contributions, its participation in Chicago's Pride Parade, and its internal Business Resource Group, the Equality Alliance. Within the last year, Grainger donated to nonprofit organizations, such as Howard Brown Health, Chicago House, Yellow Brick Road and Pride Center San Antonio.

To learn more about how Grainger cultivates a diverse and inclusive environment for its team members, visit https://www.graingercsr.com.

For more information on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), or to read the full report, visit https://www.hrc.org/campaigns/corporate-equality-index.