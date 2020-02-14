Grainger Earns Top Score on 2020 Corporate Equality Index

It's the sixth-straight year Grainger has earned a perfect score on the index and the title of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality".

Grainger
Feb 14th, 2020
Img 7499
Industrial Distribution/Mike Hockett

CHICAGO — Broad line MRO products distributor Grainger, No. 1 on Industrial Distribution's Big 50 List, earned the top score of 100 percent on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and the designation as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" for the sixth straight year.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation's CEI is the national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees. Companies are rated on criteria surrounding workforce protections, inclusive benefits, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility, and responsible citizenship. Grainger joins more than 680 major U.S. businesses that achieved the highest marks this year.

"At Grainger, we work hard to create a workplace where all our team members feel they belong and can grow. Everyone plays an important role in our company's success no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation, experiences, perspectives and beliefs," said Kathleen Carroll, Grainger senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "Our programs and practices reflect our commitment to threading diversity and inclusion in all that we do. This score is a direct reflection of the progress we have made together."

Grainger offers full benefits for same-sex domestic spouses and partners and has global policies that prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. In 2019, the company also implemented a new policy bringing all-gender restrooms to many facilities across the U.S.

Grainger supports the LGBTQ community through charitable contributions, its participation in Chicago's Pride Parade, and its internal Business Resource Group, the Equality Alliance. Within the last year, Grainger donated to nonprofit organizations, such as Howard Brown Health, Chicago House, Yellow Brick Road and Pride Center San Antonio.  

To learn more about how Grainger cultivates a diverse and inclusive environment for its team members, visit https://www.graingercsr.com.

For more information on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), or to read the full report, visit https://www.hrc.org/campaigns/corporate-equality-index.

More in Awards
Weiler 75
Weiler Abrasives Raises $100K for United Way
Weiler's 75th anniversary celebration continues with its “75 Days of Giving”.
Nov 27th, 2019
Rosenberg2
City Electric Supply CEO Receives Ernst & Young 2019 Entrepreneur Of The Year Award
City Electric Supply president and CEO Thomas Heartland-Mackie earned the prestigious award in the Family Business Category.
Nov 25th, 2019
Iwdc Logoa jpg
IWDC Art Auction Raises $30,000 for Workshops for Warriors
The Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a novel art auction event.
Nov 22nd, 2019
4
AD’s Fernandez accepts ISA's W.I.S.E. Impact Award
The award honors commitment to advancing the development and influence of women in the industrial channel.
Nov 21st, 2019
Graingera
Grainger Donates $100K to Folds of Honor, Doubling Commitment to Military Families
At twice the amount of Grainger's 2018, the donation will fund 20 STEM scholarships of $5,000 each to military families nationwide.
Nov 14th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2019 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the ID's 2019 Big 50 List in a concise, easy-reference format.
Nov 11th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 10-1
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the third part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering the top ten industrial distributors by revenue.
Nov 7th, 2019
Industrial Controls Logo jpga
ERIKS-Owned Industrial Controls, Rawson to Host 2019 Automation & Controls Symposium
Now in its eighth year, the Automation & Controls Symposium is a learning and networking event for professionals in the infrastructure, power plant, water, transportation, and building automation industries.
Nov 6th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 30-11
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the second part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 30 through 11.
Nov 6th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the first part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50 through 31.
Nov 5th, 2019
Sandy Sullivan delivering her Wendy B. McDonald Award acceptance speech during the PTDA Industry Summit Oct. 25 in Austin, TX.
Sandy Sullivan Receives PTDA Foundation’s 2019 Wendy B. McDonald Award
Sullivan has been with Nidec Motor Corp. since 2003 and is currently its national account director, along with PTDA's Manufacturing Council Chair.
Oct 30th, 2019
Members of Northern Safety &amp; Industrial posing with NetPlus Alliance executives after accepting NetPlus&apos; Distributor of the Year Award.
NetPlus Alliance Recognizes Award Winners
NetPlus Alliance hosted 500 distributor and supplier attendees at its sixth-annual meeting Oct. 5-8 in Dallas, TX. See who took home its annual awards.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Id 40628 Bsa Logo Edit
Winner of 2019 BSA Lifetime Achievement Award Announced
Linda Miller, vice president of IT, was named recipient of the 2019 BSA Lifetime Achievement Award.
Jun 10th, 2019
Id 40508 Dylan Cates 2 1
Kinnunen Salute to the Skilled Workforce Award Winner Announced
Dylan Cates is the recipient of this year’s Salute to the Skilled Workforce award from Kinnunen Sales and Rental.
Jun 4th, 2019