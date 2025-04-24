Former Grainger Exec Named CEO of Packaging Distributor

Packaging distributor TricorBraun on Tuesday announced that Kevin Weadick will become the company’s new chairman and CEO effective May 5.

Weadick joins the company after serving as CEO of truck and trailer parts distributor FleetPride. Previously, he served in numerous positions at Grainger, including as president of the MRO giant’s Zoro e-commerce division.

He replaces Court Carruthers, who is retiring after eight years as CEO. Carruthers will continue as a vice chairman and remain on TricorBraun’s board.

"I'm honored to join TricorBraun at such an exciting time in the company's journey. This business has a proud legacy, a strong culture, and an incredibly talented team,” Weadick said in the announcement. “As we look ahead, my focus will be to build on the great momentum already in place to drive strong, sustainable growth, deliver exceptional service to our customers, and keep investing in the development of the best team in packaging.”