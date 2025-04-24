Former Grainger Exec Named CEO of Packaging Distributor

Kevin Weadick formerly led FleetPride and Grainger’s Zoro e-commerce segment.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 24, 2025
Screenshot 2024 12 10 At 11 37 25 Am 67587c18f1502

Packaging distributor TricorBraun on Tuesday announced that Kevin Weadick will become the company’s new chairman and CEO effective May 5.

Weadick joins the company after serving as CEO of truck and trailer parts distributor FleetPride. Previously, he served in numerous positions at Grainger, including as president of the MRO giant’s Zoro e-commerce division.

He replaces Court Carruthers, who is retiring after eight years as CEO. Carruthers will continue as a vice chairman and remain on TricorBraun’s board.

"I'm honored to join TricorBraun at such an exciting time in the company's journey. This business has a proud legacy, a strong culture, and an incredibly talented team,” Weadick said in the announcement. “As we look ahead, my focus will be to build on the great momentum already in place to drive strong, sustainable growth, deliver exceptional service to our customers, and keep investing in the development of the best team in packaging.”

Latest in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
April 1, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 17 At 2 36 02 Pm
MiddleGround Capital Announces New CFO
April 17, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 16 At 1 33 34 Pm
QXO Names New Chief Technology Officer
April 16, 2025
Lawless Sdf 619402c673de4 61e6ce0a3e5dc 6231fbc69c50a
Lawless Group Names Former Fastenal Official as Top Sales Exec
April 11, 2025
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 04 17 At 2 36 02 Pm
Staffing Changes
MiddleGround Capital Announces New CFO
Screenshot 2025 04 16 At 1 33 34 Pm
Staffing Changes
QXO Names New Chief Technology Officer
Lawless Sdf 619402c673de4 61e6ce0a3e5dc 6231fbc69c50a
Staffing Changes
Lawless Group Names Former Fastenal Official as Top Sales Exec
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
April 1, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 16 At 1 33 34 Pm
Staffing Changes
QXO Names New Chief Technology Officer
Val Liborski most recently served as CTO for Yahoo.
April 16, 2025
Lawless Sdf 619402c673de4 61e6ce0a3e5dc 6231fbc69c50a
Staffing Changes
Lawless Group Names Former Fastenal Official as Top Sales Exec
Rodney Hill joined the company’s Dallas office last year.
April 11, 2025
2024 Pixilstudio Events 003 67854255a6577 67d9c3c27e9ea
Staffing Changes
TIPCO Joins Data Center Cooling Segment
The company added a new product manager focused on the data center market.
April 8, 2025
NIBCO headquarters, Elkhart, Ind.
Staffing Changes
Flow Control Supplier NIBCO Names Specialty, Retail VP
The company said the move brings two channels together under a single leader.
April 8, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 07 At 3 35 20 Pm
Staffing Changes
R.S. Hughes Names New Chief Executive
CEO Bill Matthews will retire next month.
April 7, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 07 At 2 29 27 Pm
Staffing Changes
McNaughton-McKay Names New Sales Exec
Steven Guidry formerly served as a senior VP in AD’s electrical division.
April 7, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 02 At 2 36 06 Pm
Staffing Changes
PHP Distribution Names New President
The wholesale distributor also debuted a new logo.
April 2, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 17 At 3 10 06 Pm 67d8818a97e7a 67eaea66b7ac7
Staffing Changes
Border States Names Construction Segment Exec
Jody Brannock will succeed the retiring Matt Eddleman.
April 2, 2025
Welcome New Isd Board Member (920 X 537 Px) (1)
Staffing Changes
GME CEO Elected to AD Industrial & Safety Board
GME has won multiple AD awards since joining the buying group in 2014.
March 31, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 17 At 3 10 06 Pm 67d8818a97e7a
Staffing Changes
Border States Construction Exec Announces Retirement
Matt Eddleman joined the company 20 years ago and spent more than 30 in electrical distribution.
March 31, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 (1)
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Tabs Viking Electric President for ‘Business Transformation’ Role
She will continue to lead Viking until a successor is announced.
March 21, 2025
Exotic Automation & Supply headquarters, New Hudson, Mich.
Staffing Changes
Exotic Automation & Supply Names New Executives
The Michigan company is one of Parker Hannifin's largest U.S. distributors.
March 7, 2025
Pxl 20240416 212025811 66902c0e776a7
Staffing Changes
Vallen Names New CFO
Sonia Timmons previously served as senior vice president of finance.
March 4, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 27 At 2 05 21 Pm
Staffing Changes
Streamlight Promotes Chief Revenue Officer to President
Raymond Sharrah will remain CEO.
February 27, 2025