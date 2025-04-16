QXO Names New Chief Technology Officer

QXO announced Wednesday that it has added Val Liborski as its new chief technology officer.

Liborski most recently served in the same role at Yahoo, and previously held positions at HelloFresh, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.

“Val has built his career at high-performance companies where execution is crucial to market leadership,” QXO Chairman and CEO Brad Jacobs said in the announcement. “His experience leading world-class teams at some of the most innovative companies in the world gives QXO a major competitive advantage.”

QXO, formed by Jacobs and other backers last year, reached an agreement in March to acquire building materials distributor Beacon Roofing Supply for $11 billion.