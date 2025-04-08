Flow Control Supplier NIBCO Names Specialty, Retail VP

The company said the move brings two channels together under a single leader.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 8, 2025
NIBCO headquarters, Elkhart, Ind.
NIBCO Inc.
NIBCO Inc.

NIBCO Inc. announced Thursday that it has promoted Colin Crain to be the company’s new vice president of specialty and retail sales.

Crain, previously NIBCO’s director of wholesale sales, east, will manage both channels while “creating and implementing a strategic growth plan and developing talent.” He will report to Joe Choflet, the company’s sales and marketing VP.

“Colin’s promotion brings two channels under one leader for an increased focus in an ever-changing market,” Choflet said in a statement. “We’re excited for Colin to bring his years of expertise into this new role and help strengthen NIBCO’s future.”

Crain first joined the company as a sales engineer in 2004.

