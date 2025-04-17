MiddleGround Capital Announces New CFO

Private equity firm MiddleGround Capital announced Wednesday that industry veteran Jonathan La joined the firm as its chief financial officer in February.

In addition to leading the firm's financial operations, La also oversees the accounting and fund accounting teams for MiddleGround’s offices in the U.S. and Europe. He has spent 25 years in private equity, including 17 at Monomoy Capital Partners.

“Having worked with Jonathan for many years at Monomoy, I can say that MiddleGround is very fortunate to have such an experienced financial expert on board,” John Stewart, MiddleGround’s founding and managing partner, said in a statement. “His expertise in middle market private investment accounting practices is second to none, and his help in building efficient reporting structures and processes will be a great asset for our stakeholders.”

“MiddleGround’s focus on continual improvement and operational excellence across its platform investments makes it a true innovator in the private equity space,” La said. “I’m very excited to help further those efforts from a financial, accounting, and tax perspective.”

MiddleGround focuses on middle-market B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies, including tool maker Starrett and metals distributors Banner and A. M. Castle.