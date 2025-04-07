McNaughton-McKay Names New Sales Exec

McNaughton-McKay announced Monday that it has appointed Steven Guidry as the company’s new executive vice president of sales and marketing.

Guidry, who previously served as senior vice president of AD’s U.S. electrical division, will lead the electrical distributor’s sales, marketing, business development and growth strategies, company officials said. Prior to AD, Guidry held leadership roles at McNaughton-McKay subsidiary the Reynolds Company, as well as Panduit and JD Martin Co.

“It’s a privilege to join McNaughton-McKay, a company known for its excellence and employee ownership culture,” Guidry said in the announcement. “I am deeply grateful for my time at AD and proud of what we accomplished together. I look forward to this next chapter and the opportunity to contribute to McNaughton-McKay’s continued success.”

“Steven is a seasoned leader with a long track record of success” said McNaughton-McKay President and CEO Mark Borin. “His strategic mindset, deep industry relationships, and passion for driving value will strengthen McNaughton-McKay's ability to deliver innovative solutions and service to our customers and partners.”