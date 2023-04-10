FleetPride Names Kevin Weadick as Chief Executive Officer

Weadick most recently served as president of Zoro.com.

FleetPride Inc.
Apr 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 8 51 20 Am
FleetPride

IRVING, Texas — FleetPride Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service provider in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced the appointment of Kevin Weadick as chief executive officer.

In a planned transition, Weadick will succeed Mike Duffy, who will serve as executive chairman and lead the board of directors. Both appointments are effective April 10.

Weadick is a seasoned executive with over two decades of experience leading digital transformations, industrial product management and marketing teams, large-scale legacy system replacements, supply chains, and M&A integrations.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Kevin to FleetPride as we enter the next phase of the company's evolution and growth," said Duffy. "As we continue to accelerate our digital transformation, Kevin's strong track record of success leading technology and operations functions will be critical in driving innovation, and executing our long-term growth strategy for FleetPride as we continue to lead as the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket."

"I am honored to have the opportunity to join the team at FleetPride and look forward to helping the business execute its long-term growth strategy and achieve its aspiration to keep the country running," said Weadick.

Weadick boasts a long-standing professional career. Most recently he served as president of Zoro.com, a subsidiary of W.W. Grainger Inc., where he more than doubled the e-commerce business to over $1 billion in revenue, developed an outstanding customer-focused team, and drove Zoro's culture, which has been recognized with multiple workplace awards.

READ: Zoro President Steps Down

Weadick previously served as vice president, supply chain and marketing for Grainger Europe, where he was responsible for leading both functions. Weadick also served as VP Americas SAP, and VP product management for Grainger Canada. Earlier in his career, Weadick held several roles of increasing responsibility across Grainger's North American supply chain.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 06 At 1 50 51 Pm
Imperial Dade Names 1st Chief Digital Officer
April 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 22 At 2 22 23 Pm 641b557eec0fb
Verusen Names New CEO
March 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 26 At 9 26 40 Am 63d29bc1ea1be
Applied Industrial Technologies Names General Counsel & Secretary
March 30, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 04 06 At 1 50 51 Pm
Staffing Changes
Imperial Dade Names 1st Chief Digital Officer
20220405 115507
Staffing Changes
Weiler Abrasives Names New CEO
Screen Shot 2023 03 22 At 2 22 23 Pm 641b557eec0fb
Staffing Changes
Verusen Names New CEO
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Staffing Changes
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 22 At 2 22 23 Pm 641b557eec0fb
Staffing Changes
Verusen Names New CEO
Scott Matthews is the former CEO of MRP and CrowdTwist.
March 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 26 At 9 26 40 Am 63d29bc1ea1be
Staffing Changes
Applied Industrial Technologies Names General Counsel & Secretary
Jon Ploetz previously served as vice president at Harsco Corporation.
March 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 28 At 2 23 21 Pm
Staffing Changes
ERIKS North America Appoints Holderman as Key Industry Director
He will be responsible for the steel, tire, aggregates and pulp & paper industries.
March 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 28 At 2 18 12 Pm
Staffing Changes
Graybar Promotes Michael Tierney to VP of Strategic Accounts
Tierney joined Graybar in 2011 and has more than 34 years of industry experience.
March 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 28 At 2 10 38 Pm
Staffing Changes
Matco-Norca Names Southern Regional Sales Manager
Clint Murphree previously led regional sales for masonry supply company Hohmann & Barnard.
March 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 2 13 45 Pm
Staffing Changes
Border States Names Sales Enablement VP
Megan Friedrich joins the distributor after 15 years at Deluxe Corp.
March 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 2 11 13 Pm
Staffing Changes
Starrett Names Industrial Sales, Marketing Director
Michael Connor has managed the company's strategic accounts portfolio since early 2020.
March 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 22 At 3 03 02 Pm
Staffing Changes
BlueLinx Chief Executive Steps Down
The building products distributor named Shyam Reddy as its new president and CEO.
March 22, 2023
I Stock 1303252631
Staffing Changes
Honeywell Names Next CEO
Vimal Kapur will succeed Darius Adamczyk later this year.
March 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 17 At 4 06 16 Pm
Staffing Changes
Indicor Appoints Former Honeywell Exec as CEO
The company also announced the location of its new headquarters.
March 17, 2023
I Stock 1209677273
Staffing Changes
Home Depot Names Longtime Exec to Lead Merchandising
Billy Bastek most recently served as the retailer's senior vice president of hardlines.
March 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 13 At 4 03 58 Pm
Staffing Changes
Hammond Power Solutions Announces CEO Succession
Bill Hammond will transition to executive chairman at the end of the year.
March 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 3 58 19 Pm
Staffing Changes
PMA Names Clips & Clamps President as Chairman
Ulbrich's COO will serve as the group's vice chairman and treasurer.
March 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 32 41 Pm
Staffing Changes
Fastenal Names Executive VP of Human Resources
Noelle Oas, previously Fastenal's compliance director, succeeds the retiring Reyne Wisecup.
March 9, 2023