Imperial Dade Names 1st Chief Digital Officer

Devashish Saxena previously led digital efforts at paints and coatings giant PPG.

Imperial Dade
Apr 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 06 At 1 50 51 Pm
Imperial Dade/BusinessWire

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of food service packaging and janitorial supplies, announced that Devashish Saxena has joined the company as its first chief digital officer.

He will be focused on identifying how the organization can use the latest digital technologies to create a world-class omnichannel customer experience powered by data science.

For over 20 years, Devashish Saxena has built digital organizations and guided them in making data-driven decisions to deliver business impact. With a software engineering background, Devashish focuses on human beings and their role in the digital journey.

Most recently Devashish led digital transformation as vice president, chief digital officer at PPG, a Pittsburgh-based coatings manufacturer. Prior to his time at PPG, Devashish served as vice president, global digital business and e-commerce at Rexel, a France-based omnichannel distributor of electrical supplies. Prior to Rexel, he led the digital journeys at UK-based Premier Farnell (now part of Avnet) and Texas Instruments in Dallas.

“Devashish is an excellent addition to our organization, contributing his expertise and passion to further develop and execute our digital strategy,” said Charlie D’Elia Jr., chief commercial officer of Imperial Dade. “Digital transformation has a critical role to play in our disciplined growth plans, and his experience and leadership will be invaluable in the years ahead.”

“I am so happy to join the amazing team at Imperial Dade,” said Devashish. “They are passionate about serving our customers and are doing so in a familial and entrepreneurial manner. I really appreciate the warm welcome from everyone I have met thus far and look forward to leading the company on its digital transformation journey.”

Latest in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
March 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 22 At 2 22 23 Pm 641b557eec0fb
Verusen Names New CEO
March 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 26 At 9 26 40 Am 63d29bc1ea1be
Applied Industrial Technologies Names General Counsel & Secretary
March 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 28 At 2 23 21 Pm
ERIKS North America Appoints Holderman as Key Industry Director
March 28, 2023
Related Stories
20220405 115507
Staffing Changes
Weiler Abrasives Names New CEO
Screen Shot 2023 03 22 At 2 22 23 Pm 641b557eec0fb
Staffing Changes
Verusen Names New CEO
Screen Shot 2023 01 26 At 9 26 40 Am 63d29bc1ea1be
Staffing Changes
Applied Industrial Technologies Names General Counsel & Secretary
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
March 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 26 At 9 26 40 Am 63d29bc1ea1be
Staffing Changes
Applied Industrial Technologies Names General Counsel & Secretary
Jon Ploetz previously served as vice president at Harsco Corporation.
March 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 28 At 2 23 21 Pm
Staffing Changes
ERIKS North America Appoints Holderman as Key Industry Director
He will be responsible for the steel, tire, aggregates and pulp & paper industries.
March 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 28 At 2 18 12 Pm
Staffing Changes
Graybar Promotes Michael Tierney to VP of Strategic Accounts
Tierney joined Graybar in 2011 and has more than 34 years of industry experience.
March 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 28 At 2 10 38 Pm
Staffing Changes
Matco-Norca Names Southern Regional Sales Manager
Clint Murphree previously led regional sales for masonry supply company Hohmann & Barnard.
March 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 2 13 45 Pm
Staffing Changes
Border States Names Sales Enablement VP
Megan Friedrich joins the distributor after 15 years at Deluxe Corp.
March 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 2 11 13 Pm
Staffing Changes
Starrett Names Industrial Sales, Marketing Director
Michael Connor has managed the company's strategic accounts portfolio since early 2020.
March 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 22 At 3 03 02 Pm
Staffing Changes
BlueLinx Chief Executive Steps Down
The building products distributor named Shyam Reddy as its new president and CEO.
March 22, 2023
I Stock 1303252631
Staffing Changes
Honeywell Names Next CEO
Vimal Kapur will succeed Darius Adamczyk later this year.
March 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 17 At 4 06 16 Pm
Staffing Changes
Indicor Appoints Former Honeywell Exec as CEO
The company also announced the location of its new headquarters.
March 17, 2023
I Stock 1209677273
Staffing Changes
Home Depot Names Longtime Exec to Lead Merchandising
Billy Bastek most recently served as the retailer's senior vice president of hardlines.
March 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 13 At 4 03 58 Pm
Staffing Changes
Hammond Power Solutions Announces CEO Succession
Bill Hammond will transition to executive chairman at the end of the year.
March 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 3 58 19 Pm
Staffing Changes
PMA Names Clips & Clamps President as Chairman
Ulbrich's COO will serve as the group's vice chairman and treasurer.
March 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 32 41 Pm
Staffing Changes
Fastenal Names Executive VP of Human Resources
Noelle Oas, previously Fastenal's compliance director, succeeds the retiring Reyne Wisecup.
March 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 07 At 8 56 31 Am
Staffing Changes
Martin Inc. Names Fastening VP
Kevin Cozine most recently served Optimas Solutions' director of operational excellence.
March 7, 2023