Summit Electric Supply Announces New President

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Summit Electric Supply, a Sonepar company, has appointed Dwayne Roberts as president of Summit effective Jan. 3.

Roberts has over two decades of experience in the electrical distribution industry and currently holds the position of vice president of operations.

Current Summit President Ed Gerber will be leaving the company, effective Jan. 3, to pursue another opportunity.

“We are deeply appreciative of the tremendous contributions Ed Gerber has made during his tenure as president; his leadership, along with the work of the talented Summit associates, has strengthened Summit, leaving us with a solid foundation for continued success. We look forward to a bright future under Dwayne’s leadership," said Rob Taylor, president, Sonepar Americas.

“Dwayne has been an integral part of our leadership team, working side by side with me on our strategic growth plans and organizational development over the last three years. He is fully aligned with our core mission, vision, and values, and his transition into the president’s role will ensure consistency across our organization," Gerber said. "Summit’s momentum, customer-centric focus, and strong supplier partnerships will continue to thrive under Dwayne’s leadership.”

Before joining Summit in April 2022 as vice president of operations, Roberts spent over 21 years at Graybar in various accounting and operational leadership roles. He holds a B.S. in business administration with a focus in accounting from Appalachian State University.

