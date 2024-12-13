Bearing Headquarters Executive Announces Retirement

BROADVIEW, Ill. — Bearing Headquarters announced the retirement of Executive Vice President Jim Scardina, effective Jan. 3.

After an extraordinary career spanning more than 56 years, Scardina leaves behind a legacy of excellence and unwavering dedication.

Scardina has been a cornerstone of BHQ, making impactful contributions in various roles over his remarkable career. He started in the warehouse and customer service, then advanced to key positions including inside sales, branch manager, district manager, and profit center vice president for Chicago/Northern Illinois. His journey culminated as executive vice president, supplier relations and national accounts, showcasing his dedication and leadership at every step.

Throughout his storied career, Scardina has been a passionate advocate for BHQ, fostering strong partnerships with suppliers and enhancing BHQ’s presence in key industry associations. His leadership roles within the Bearing Specialist Association and the Power Transmission Distributors Association have not only elevated BHQ’s reputation, but also established collaborative relationships with competitors. Notably, Scardina’s two terms as president of the BSA underscore his commitment to the industry and his exceptional leadership skills.