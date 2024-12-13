Bearing Headquarters Executive Announces Retirement

BHQ Executive Vice President Jim Scardina is departing after more than 56 years.

Bearing Headquarters
Dec 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 13 At 1 41 47 Pm
Bearing Headquarters

BROADVIEW, Ill. — Bearing Headquarters announced the retirement of Executive Vice President Jim Scardina, effective Jan. 3.

After an extraordinary career spanning more than 56 years, Scardina leaves behind a legacy of excellence and unwavering dedication.  

Scardina has been a cornerstone of BHQ, making impactful contributions in various roles over his remarkable career. He started in the warehouse and customer service, then advanced to key positions including inside sales, branch manager, district manager, and profit center vice president for Chicago/Northern Illinois. His journey culminated as executive vice president, supplier relations and national accounts, showcasing his dedication and leadership at every step.  

Throughout his storied career, Scardina has been a passionate advocate for BHQ, fostering strong partnerships with suppliers and enhancing BHQ’s presence in key industry associations. His leadership roles within the Bearing Specialist Association and the Power Transmission Distributors Association have not only elevated BHQ’s reputation, but also established collaborative relationships with competitors. Notably, Scardina’s two terms as president of the BSA underscore his commitment to the industry and his exceptional leadership skills.  

Jim’s tireless work ethic, extensive knowledge, and positive spirit have made a profound impact on BHQ as a company, all of our staff, and the broader industry. His vision and dedication will be sorely missed around our offices!


We express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for Jim's outstanding contributions to Bearing Headquarters, and wish him a retirement filled with health, happiness, and exciting new adventures ahead.

