Sonepar to Acquire Summit Electric Supply

The Albuquerque company supplies contractors across four states.

Sonepar
Sep 4, 2024
Summit And Sonepar
Sonepar

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar announced Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Summit Electric Supply.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Summit supplies electrical products and services to a diverse customer base of contractors in the industrial, commercial, energy and marine segments. Summit Electric Supply serves the Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Louisiana markets with 23 branch locations and more than 700 associates. 

Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar Americas, said of the agreement:

“This acquisition represents the best of both worlds. Not only do we increase our size in Texas, the second-largest electrical market in the U.S., and Louisiana, but we’re also expanding our presence in adjacent markets in the Southwest. Summit Electric Supply has an extensive product offering and specialized knowledge, in addition to a long track record as a trusted partner to contractors and leading electrical equipment suppliers. We look forward to Summit’s associates joining the Sonepar family.”

Ed Gerber, CEO of Summit Electric Supply, shared: 

“Sonepar has a proven track record of supporting market expansion, company culture, operating style and brand identity of the companies they acquire. Coupled with their resources and investments in digital and supply chain as well as career development for our associates, it is clear that Sonepar is the right fit and best positions Summit for continued long-term accelerated growth. I am deeply grateful for our talented associates that made our incredible growth trajectory and success possible over the years. We are thrilled to join the Sonepar family and look forward to what this next chapter will bring.” 

The acquisition is scheduled to close by the end of September, subject to regulatory approval. 

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 1 52 53 Pm
Endries International Acquires ServTronics
September 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 1 35 19 Pm
DXP Enterprises Acquires Hartwell Environmental
September 4, 2024
Summit And Sonepar
Sonepar to Acquire Summit Electric Supply
September 4, 2024
Tipco Hose Center Exterior 656a3a5aecbfc
TIPCO Technologies Adds Charter Industrial Supply
September 4, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 1 52 53 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Endries International Acquires ServTronics
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 1 35 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Hartwell Environmental
Tipco Hose Center Exterior 656a3a5aecbfc
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds Charter Industrial Supply
Image001
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wolter Inc. Acquires Dedicated Material Handling Solutions
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 1 52 53 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Endries International Acquires ServTronics
The Florida company provides fasteners and electro-mechanical hardware to the aerospace, military, medical and commercial industries.
September 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 1 35 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Hartwell Environmental
The announcement adds "another great company" to DXP's water and wastewater platform.
September 4, 2024
Tipco Hose Center Exterior 656a3a5aecbfc
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds Charter Industrial Supply
The deal bolsters TIPCO's presence in the California market.
September 4, 2024
Image001
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wolter Inc. Acquires Dedicated Material Handling Solutions
DMHS operates two locations in the Atlanta area.
September 4, 2024
I Stock 485934710
Mergers & Acquisitions
PSE Group Acquires RMS Pro Finishes
The company is a leading automotive refinish coatings distributor in its region.
September 3, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event at Northwestern High School, Detroit, Sept. 2, 2024.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harris Opposes U.S. Steel's Sale to Japanese Firm
The vice president concurred with the White House's months-long opposition to the planned sale.
September 3, 2024
Hillman
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hillman Acquires Cleaning Products Firm
Intex has developed patented and innovative products which have helped reinvent the cleaning rag category.
August 28, 2024
Imperial Dade
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Inland Supply
Inland adds facility maintenance and janitorial supplies and is Imperial Dade's 92nd addition.
August 27, 2024
I Stock 1443571360
Mergers & Acquisitions
Advance Auto Parts to Sell Distribution Subsidiary in $1.5B Deal
Advance said the deal would allow officials to "sharpen their focus."
August 22, 2024
I Stock 512725838
Mergers & Acquisitions
U.K. Cutting Tool Distributor Acquired by Private Equity
Cutwel serves more than 13,000 customers across a range of industries.
August 22, 2024
Core & Main branch, Tyler, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Green Equipment Co.
The Texas company is a provider of underground utility protection equipment.
August 21, 2024
Black Hawk Basecamp 2 631b811d515b7 636d4f6e67f10 64341a7b17d20
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Pennsylvania Tooling Supplier
Tri-State Industrial calls itself a "one-stop shop" for all machining needs.
August 21, 2024
BSC Industries headquarters, Canton, Mass.
Mergers & Acquisitions
BSC Industries Acquires Warren Pike
BSC's fellow Massachusetts company distributes power transmission, motion control and fluid power products.
August 20, 2024
Hgap Acquires Air Power Sales Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hitachi Global Air Power Acquires Texas Sullair Distributor Air Power
Air Power Sales and Service specializes in air compressors, air treatment products, accessories and related equipment.
August 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 15 At 4 15 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group Closes Source Atlantic Acquisition
The company also announced an expansion of its credit facility.
August 15, 2024