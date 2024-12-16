Rexel Subsidiary Mayer Names New President

Pat Daley joins the company from Schneider Electric.

Rexel USA
Dec 16, 2024
Mayer branch, Sylacauga, Ala.
Mayer Electric Supply

DALLAS — Mayer, a company of Rexel USA, announced Pat Daley as its new president and Rexel SVP.

Daley replaces Mike Kidney, who announced he is retiring at the end of the year. Daley will begin his new role on Jan. 2. 

“I am humbled and honored to join Mayer,” said Daley. “Mayer is the envy of the industry, and I am committed to continuing the legacy of excellence that Mike Kidney and the entire Mayer team has built. Mayer’s reputation as a customer-first organization, commitment to innovation and the passion for its employees are what set it apart. I am excited about the opportunities before us. My focus will be on empowering every member of this team, ensuring we have the resources, support and vision to excel in the industry.” 

Daley most recently served as the vice president of industrial sales and strategic accounts for Schneider Electric’s National Sales Force. Under his leadership, the NSF-Industrial team was the fastest growing industrial sales pipe in the organization. He has spearheaded key strategic initiatives, including development of saturation strategy, leveraging artificial intelligence for new customer acquisition and implementing a leadership development program. Prior to that, he served as the area sales manager for Schneider’s Southeast Area, the largest in the NSF. Before joining Schneider, Daley spent a decade at Eaton. 

“It has been my great pleasure to serve as the president of Mayer for the last two years and work alongside great leaders for nearly two decades with the company,” said Kidney. “We spent a great deal of time considering the right person for the president of Mayer, and we all reached a unanimous decision that Pat was the one person we felt could lead us forward. We are confident that he will be a strong and effective leader.” 

Daley has a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from North Carolina State University and a master of business administration from the University of South Carolina. 

